Every Kick-Ass actor in the Marvel & DC movie

Many actors ofKick ass andKick Ass 2have appeared in live-action Marvel and DCproperties. Live-action comic book adaptations have been popular for over two decades already, but even though Marvel and DC seem to have taken hold of the industry with the advent of their shared cinematic universes, there have been a lot of different films that have. brought different stories and characters to life. This is the case withKick ass, which explored a realistic approach to vigilantism in 2010 and spawned an equally cynical sequel in 2013.

Kick assfollows Dave Lizewski, a teenager who dreams of becoming a superhero and reaping all the benefits. Without the powers of Spider-Man or the wealth of Batman, he transforms into Kick-Ass, a weak but determined vigilante. However, Hesoon realizes how difficult and dangerous it is. With the help of Hit-Girl and Big Daddy, he barely manages to defeat the D’Amicos, a mafia family who blames him for their failed operations. After Dave’s unlikely victory,Kick Ass 2 features an entire team of self-proclaimed superheroes, Justice Forever, led by Colonel Stars. In response, former Kick-Ass ally Red Mist is assembling his own team of villains, which doesn’t compare to Justice Forever’s dedication to superheroes.





With the exponential expansion of the superhero genre over the past decade, more and more well-known actors have recently joined a comic book blockbuster. While theKick assthe films were the first taste of this genre for some of its stars, others already had a similar role in their credits. Here’s where Marvel, DC, and Kick-Ass overlap.

Aaron Taylor Johnson

Aaron Taylor-Johnson plays Dave Lizewski, the leader in both Kick ass movies. His lack of notoriety and love life leads him to don the green jumpsuit and batons to fight criminals like superhero Kick-Ass, but his lack of formal preparation often makes him a living punching bag. Nonetheless, Kick-Ass never gives up, and against all odds, he’s able to overthrow Frank D’Amico’s entire empire before leaving his villainous son, Chris, on the brink of death. Just two years after his last appearance in Kick Ass 2, Taylor-Johnson portrayed the opposite of Dave Lizewski in Avengers: Age of Ultron. As Pietro Maximoff aka Quicksilver, Taylor-Johnson plays an arrogant villain-turned-superhero who could tear apart Ultron’s robot army in seconds. While none of the Avengers stand a chance against Quicksilver’s speed, his inexperience makes him an easy target. Sadly, Quicksilver passes away before the end credits, but his influence within the MCU is still felt through his twin sister Wanda Maximoff aka Scarlet Witch.

Evan peters

Evan Peters plays Dave Lizewski’s friend Todd Haynes inKick ass. Like Dave, Todd is a geeky teenage boy who loves comics but had no luck with women until Kick-Ass was born. Although he has a girlfriend due to Katie and Dave’s new relationship, he can’t find the courage to become a vigilante himself. InKick Ass 2, Todd eventually becomes Ass-Kicker, a hero similar to Kick-Ass in terms of skill and appearance, but this time he’s played by Augustus Prew. At the time, Evan Peters was busy with his work inamerican horror storyandX-Men: Days of Future Past, where he played Peter Maximoff aka Quicksilver.

Comic book fans are rejoicing that Aaron-Taylor Johnson and Evan Peters played Quicksilver in the MCU and theX Menuniverse, respectively, shortly after playing two friends who loved comics and wanted to become superheroes inKick ass. Oddly enough, Peters reprized the role of Taylor-Johnson as Pietro Maximoff inWandaVision, but even though it seemed like the MCU was finally incorporating characters from FoxX Men movies, it was revealed that Peters was actually playing Ralph Bohner, an actor who was given super speed by witch Agatha Harkness in order to pass himself off as the real Quicksilver.

Mark strong

Mark Strong plays mafia boss Frank D’Amico inKick ass. D’Amico thrives in the cocaine business until Hit-Girl and Big Daddy begin to thwart his plans, which he retaliates with unbridled violence. However, he directs his revenge against Kick-Ass, as he is convinced that the novice superhero is the cause of the deaths of several of his henchmen. In the end, Kick-Ass and Frank D’Amico finally meet, and Kick-Ass kills him with a bazooka to save Hit-Girl. Mark Strong also played a villain in the DCEU Doctor Sivana inShazam!. Like D’Amico, Sivana also resents a child hero, Billy Batson, as he believes he was more worthy of Shazam’s power than Billy. Unlike Frank D’Amico, Sivana survives the events of the film and is later recruited by Mister Mind as he slowly loses his sanity in prison.

Nicolas cage

Famous comic book superfan Nicolas Cage masterfully portrays Damon Macready aka Big Daddy inKick ass. Big Daddy is a former cop turned ruthless vigilante who fights crime alongside his daughter, Hit-Girl, after being accused of a drug dealer by Frank D’Amico. Big Daddy is both a comic book artist and the world’s first true superhero.Kick assuniverse, but sadly, his impressive skills aren’t enough to save him from D’Amico’s wrath. InGhost riderand Ghost Rider: Spirit of Vengeance, Nicolas Cage plays Johnny Blaze, a famous stunt motorcyclist who sells his soul to Marvel’s devil, Mephisto, to save his dying father. Instead of curing his father, the Devil imbues Johnny with the Spirit of Vengeance, transforming him into the demon Ghost Rider. Also, Nicolas Cage almost played Superman in Tim Burton’s canceled projectSuperman lives, where the Man of Steel was to fight Brainiac.

Jim carrey

Jim Carrey appears as Sal Bertolini aka Colonel Stars in Kick Ass 2. Colonel Stars and Stripes. Colonel Stars is the founder and leader of the Justice Forever superhero team, with whom he performs various successful missions before meeting the former Red Mist. Chris DAmico reveals that Bertolini was working for his father’s organization and orders him to kill him. While Carreys’ performance as Colonel Stars is rightly off-balance, it pales in comparison to his over-the-top portrayal of The Riddler in Batman forever, where the classic Batman villain eclipsed Joker’s most over-the-top performance.

Daniel Kaluuya

Daniel Kaluuya plays Black Death inKick Ass 2. Black Death is a UFC fighter who joins Chris D’Amico’s supervillain squad. Despite being one of the less stupid members of the group, he is quickly sent off by Hit-Girl with a blade in his eye. InBlack Panther, Kaluuya plays W’Kabi, T’Challa’s best friend and Okoye’s romantic partner. W’Kabi sides with Killmonger in dethroning T’Challa as the ruler of Wakanda, but he realizes once he realizes that Killmonger is only destabilizing the kingdom.

Benedict wong

Benedict Wong plays Mr. Kim in Kick Ass 2. Mr. Kim, a criminal who runs a prostitution ring, is the first successful capture Justice Forever can be proud of. Colonel Stars manages to free Kims’ victims by ordering his dog Eisenhower to bite his groin. Benedict Wong is best known for playing Wong in the MCU. First appeared in Doctor strange, the master of the mystical arts became a fabric of connection, as he helped Stephen Strange learn witchcraft, brought the Avengers to the final battle against Thanos in Avengers: Endgame, and befriends Abomination, Shang-Chi, and Katy in Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings.

Jason flemyng

Jason Flemyng does not have a major role in Kick ass, but its appearance is still memorable. It portrays the moron who confronts Hit-Girl in the lobby of Frank DAmicos headquarters. Since he doesn’t recognize her, Hit-Girl is easily able to shoot her in the mouth. Under a thick layer of makeup, Flemyng plays Azazel in X-Men: First Class. Azazel is a mutant with teleportation powers and a member of the Hellfire Club. Although he died shortly after joining Magnetos Brotherhood of Mutants, it is believed that he had a son with Mystique, the son being none other than the famous X-Man Nightcrawler.

Iain Glen

Iain Glen plays Ralph DAmico in Kick Ass 2. Ralph is Franks ‘brother and Chris’ uncle, who is suggested to be even more cruel than any other member of the family. He tries to scare Chris into dropping his supervillain schtick but fails. Glen stars as an older Bruce Wayne in Titans, where the Dark Knight takes a step back as Dick Grayson and his fellow vigilantes attempt to step out of Batman’s shadow to protect Gotham City in their own way.

Tom wu

Tom Wu plays Genghis Carnage in Kick Ass 2. Genghis Carnage, a member of Chris DAmicos’ supervillain squad, kidnaps Dave Lizewski and nearly kills him, just before Hit-Girl arrives and shoots him in the head. Tom Wu made a very brief appearance in Batman begins as a prison guard, narrowly qualifying him as an actor at the same timeKick ass and the merits of DC.

