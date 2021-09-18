Justin Chons encounters racism in Hollywood led him to do indies like Blue Bayou

Justin chons Immigration drama in the south Bayou blue has the raw feel of a ’70s movie, a freewheeling 16mm camera, intimate scale human drama, a la John Cassevetes, but it’s a film that could probably only be made now. This is even despite the films’ exploration of the longstanding and cutting edge issues of immigration and deportation to the United States.

Korean-American filmmaker Chon himself writes and directs the role of Antonio LeBlanc, a tattoo artist and father living in the Louisiana Bayou with his wife, Kathy (Alicia Vikander), and granddaughter, Jessie (Sydney Kowalske). Kathy has another baby on the way. Despite being an adoptee from Korea, Antonio is an American citizen like anyone, having now lived in the United States for 30 years. But after a misunderstanding with the police turned brutal, he finds himself in prison and finally in the bureaucratic hands of the ICE. Suddenly Antonio finds himself fighting for his right to live here, as a ruthless statute of limitations for adopted children states that he is not a citizen naturalized by law, meaning he is under threat. deportation.

Chon was forced to make the film after reading countless poignant stories of Korean adoptees being snatched from the United States. Part of Chons’ decision to shoot the film in Louisiana for non-budgetary reasons, as he was operating here on a larger canvas than his past as a director in LA, at microbudget, Ms Purple and Gook had to see an Asian face with a southern accent and normalize that, because we exist there, as he explained to IndieWire.

Another consideration I had was trying to bring two Asian ethnicities together in one movie, Chon said. Most of the time, they were relegated to having only one ethnicity. It’s usually just a Korean story or a Japanese story. I always wonder why we never see ourselves interacting with each other in a movie.

So Chon turned to the huge enclave of Vietnamese Americans in New Orleans. [] which I haven’t really seen really explored in the movie too much. In Blue Bayou, Antonio locates a soul mate in a Vietnamese woman named Parker (Linh Dan Pham), who dies of cancer but emerges as a mother figure throughout Antonio’s many difficult times.

The film was shot on location in Louisiana at the end of 2019 for a month, before which Chon worked closely with his actors in rehearsal. While Chon may have expected the film to come out sooner, he said staying with the film for a year and a half of pandemic, until its Cannes 2021 premiere in July, has not changed. the way he shaped the film in the edit, or make his message resonate differently.

This problem of deported adoptees has been going on since the Clinton administration. So this is not a new problem. It’s just that no one knows, he said. In terms of the whole aspect of police brutality, this is not a new problem either. We are in a time when people now have camera phones.

As a Korean-American who grew up in Los Angeles, where his family was plundered in the 1992 LA riots, Chon said, “I’m no stranger to the idea of ​​police brutality. This was spurred on by the beating of Rodney King and the verdict. It was almost like déjà vu when I saw the events of 2020. [] It’s just that now it’s harder for people to get away with things like that. These are the same issues that we have been dealing with for a long time.

While the 2020 run calculation didn’t specifically inform Blue Bayou’s achievement, Chon said his own encounters with racism in Hollywood ultimately forced him to turn to the movies. Prior to making his directorial debut in 2015 with Man Up, Chon appeared on television and as Eric Yorkie in the Twilight film series, so he had been touring the neighborhood in terms of mainstream Hollywood projects.

To be honest, I felt a glass ceiling, he said of his Hollywood debut. I could see my future for the next 10 years of what I was going to be allowed and not allowed to do, where my place was in the industry and the maximum of that.

He said on a network TV show I can make a lot of money and be a supporting character, where I do tech on a show or play a young lawyer. These are the auditions I went to and the things I booked. But becoming a father himself at the end of 2017 turned the types of unsatisfactory projects on offer upside down. I had a child and I was not satisfied with it.

Chon recalled a specific incident on a TV show, albeit in cowardly terms, with a director who has been around for some time, [who] was having trouble blocking a scene. I tried to talk about my suggestion, and he immediately closed me up and asked me what I was being paid for. I told him, and he said, Exactly, so stay in your place. He said [something] not as good as what I’m saying. It just made me think that some people have the privilege and are allowed to take on these responsibilities. But I don’t understand why they were given the key. So I felt like I could do a good job, or I could do a better job than this guy. ‘

In 2016, Chon wrote a editorial for NBC about coming out of a racist audition, where he was asked to assign an Asian accent, or to leave. He said he felt like it was my home, and they expect me to stay in this place. And there is not much recourse for it.

But Chon said there was ultimately a silver lining in his uncomfortable experiences as a trying actor in Hollywood, where actors of color are to this day often stereotyped and given peripheral roles.

Making my own art is quite liberating this way, where I feel like I have a kind of autonomy. Whether it is failure or adversity, these are all blessings. They taught me what I value, what is important to me and the things I have to fight for, he said.

Blue Bayou is now in Focus Features theaters.

