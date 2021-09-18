Battle of the Editors: UCLA’s Most Exciting Gaming Experience

The start of the 2021-2022 school year has arrived and with it a number of Bruins are making their first campus tours. For those who have not yet set foot in Westwood, it can be difficult to determine which sporting events to attend. Lucky for them, the editors of the Daily Bruin Sports have researched and debated this topic, deciding which UCLA sport will be the most exciting this coming year from a fan perspective.

soft ball

Olivia Simons, Sports editor assistant

Yes, Rachel Garcia is gone.

But while the pitcher was the spark plug for many Electric Bruin teams, the departure of the 2021 Collegiate Athlete of the Year will not end the most exciting team’s legacy of domination and entertainment. from UCLA.

The blue and gold will both return and add a lot of talent to offset Garcias’ contributions at home and in the circle. Red-shirted sophomore utility Maya Bradys has been batting for the past two seasons, including her first home run of the 2021 season, which has gone viral on Twitter, shows she’s set to go a star this year.

Megan Faraimo, the rising junior in the red jersey, who will replace Garcia as the Bruins’ ace this season, ended the 2021 campaign with a 1.10 ERA and a 19-3 record leading the team, while by having a perfect match in February.

After winning the regular-season Pac-12 title, UCLA entered its seventh straight Womens College World Series last season and is set to play an eighth consecutive performance, with many key members on the roster. back to Westwood. The Bruins also finished last year with a 47-7 record, good for the highest winning percentage of any UCLA team that has played four or more games.

So despite the loss of arguably one of the most decorated and talented two-way players in college softball, the Bruins will have no trouble securing many wins in the next campaign.

However, watching UCLA play isn’t just about winning. Located at the north end of the Hill, Easton Stadium is both accessible and a fun place to watch games, featuring a team that has no trouble creating excitement both on the pitch. and in the shelter.

The Bruins have a knack for winning decisive and dominating victories as they have induced Mercy wins 14 times in the previous campaign while scoring at least six points in 33 games. They weren’t without nail rodents either, creating a dynamic mix of smashing victories and edge-of-seat confrontations.

In a collegiate sport gaining audience and national recognition, UCLA softball is set to put on a show for Bruin fans this year.

Women’s basketball

Jon Christon, sports writer

Most of the love of basketball at Westwood this year will go to the men’s program.

And part of that is justified, given that the men are coming out of the school’s first Final Four appearance since 2008.

But what if I told you they weren’t even the best basketball team on campus a year ago?

That’s right. This title belongs to the women’s team, which returns for this crown again this year.

UCLA women’s basketball was ranked in the AP’s top 12 for the entire 2020-2021 season, and spent some of that time in the top five. With their season ended disappointingly in the second round, the Bruins finished third in Pac-12, arguably the best women’s basketball conference in the country.

Despite the loss of forward Michaela Onyenwere to the WNBA, the top-to-bottom roster is one of the deepest in the country, and with junior guard Charisma Osborne headlining returning talent, UCLA does not. no lack of high-end star power. The Bruins have also added a number of transfers over the offseason, including graduate student forward IImarI Thomas, who scored 50 points in a single game last year with Cincinnati and will likely be averaging north of 20 points per game again this season.

With that list stacked up, coach Cori Closes’ new attack that features a more modern approach and a focus on running in transition could lead to high scores in favor of the Bruins.

There are few experiences that rival watching a basketball game in the historic Pauley Pavilion, and with the stadium right on campus, all students can watch these high-scoring games quite easily.

But again, the focus is on basketball, the best sport UCLA has to offer. UCLA Women’s Basketball is simply a better and more exciting viewing experience.

While basketball

Francis Moon, Assistant Sports Editor

At one point, success in men’s basketball was as synonymous with UCLA as sunny weather in SoCal.

So when the Bruins reached the Final Four last season for the first time in 13 years, it was like a breath of relief after decades of relative mediocrity.

After a checkered regular season, UCLA burst onto the NCAA tournament stage with a series of upheavals to become the fifth No.11 seed in history to reach the Final Four. Although the match ended in a heartbreaking loss to the then undefeated Gonzaga, the race gave fans a glimpse into the future, and it’s brilliant.

Coach Mick Cronin proved his skeptics wrong as players like junior guard Johnny Juzang and junior guard / striker Jaime Jaquez Jr. rose to prominence across the country with a slew of clutch moves and plays. highlighting.

The Bruins will fire all players from their March Madness run while adding a consensual five-star rookie in first-year guard / forward Peyton Watson and one of senior center Myles Johnson’s top transfers to their core.

Ranked as high as No.1 in the offseason standings, the hype and expectations have long been the highest for men’s basketball, which could be Westwood’s main draw once the new season begins, no only among students but also among the general public as well.

During UCLA’s unlikely NCAA tournament, the team caught the eyes of millions of others across the country in addition to virtually everyone in Westwood. Representing the school nationally, the Bruins did not disappoint.

With clashes against Gonzaga, North Carolina, Villanova and Marquette already on the regular season roster, this season has the ingredients for an even more exciting campaign with a good chance for the Blues and Golds to make another race for the Championship. national.

The Pauley Pavilion is expected to be packed at every men’s basketball game this season after a year-long fan hiatus, and for good reason, it’s a special time to be a Bruin fan.

Women’s water polo shirt

Bryan Palmero, Assistant Sports Editor

No other UCLA team has a CV that compares to women’s water polo.

A roster filled to the brim with included multiple All-Americans of high-scoring pedigree? To verify.

A team one win away from winning the national championship just a season ago and who is expected to fight again next May? To verify.

A formation dismissing a double Olympic gold medalist and the MVP of the tournament of the Tokyo Games? To verify.

Clearly, the Bruins’ talent, now with red-shirted senior forward Maddie Musselman back in the fold, cannot be denied. Having led UCLA in goals in every season it has appeared, Musselmans’ return not only strengthens the offensive attack of the Blues and Golds, but also adds to the appeal and chances of high scoring games.

A loss to USC in the championship last year definitely stings, but that only adds to the tradition of this Los Angeles city rivalry. Trojans maintain relative mediocrity in other sports, slightly diminishing the lure of the battle of LA games. This is not the case in women’s water polo, a rivalry in which your opponent is also among the best in the game only increases the stakes.

For the casual fan and water polo expert, these Bruins have no shortage of stories and action to more than satisfy.

And best of all, home attendance is free.

Gymnastic

Sam Settleman, Assistant Sports Editor

I had never attended a gymnastics competition in my life before my freshman year at UCLA.

Like millions of others around the world, I remembered seeing Katelyn Ohashis’ viral floor routine, and I knew UCLA Gymnastics was supposed to be one of the best teams in the country. But that’s about all I knew.

I decided to visit the Pauley Pavilion to attend the opening of the Bruins season in January 2020, where I entered, to my surprise, in an almost full house. What I saw including a perfect 10 courtesy of Kyla Ross and a legendary ground spin amazed me.

But what shocked me the most was the atmosphere. There was more energy and excitement at the Pauley Pavilion that day than I had experienced at any UCLA men’s basketball game and it was no accident.

Last year was arguably UCLA’s worst gymnastics season in 15 years and the overall attendance consisted of three members of the media, and yet the atmosphere was still electric. So much so that millions of people have flocked to the internet to watch Nia Dennis, then a junior, perform in front of an empty house.

With fans set to make a comeback when the Bruins’ season kicks off in January and UCLA adding one of the best freshman classes in program history, there’s no doubt which team donning the blue and the but next year will offer a must-see action every weekend.

Gymnastics is the only team on campus where you can watch multiple athletes who have competed in the Olympics this summer. This is the team that gets the most attention on social media than any team at Westwood and the vast majority of college teams across the country. Oh, and he won a national championship three years ago and is in that direction again.

The Bruins are doing things an average college student could never dream of doing, and they’re making a lot of money while they’re at it. In the context of sports, this is the definition of exciting.