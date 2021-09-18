A “leading player” escaped the tax of Rs 20cr, violated the FCRA: IT | India News





NEW DELHI: Tax searches of the premises of a “prominent Mumbai actor” revealed tax evasion to the tune of more than Rs 20 crore, the income tax office said on Saturday, without naming the actor.

The reference would be to the computer research carried out at the premises of Sonu Sood and his associates last week.

In addition to accusing the actor of breaking the foreign contributions law while collecting donations from abroad, the IT department also accused him of collecting 19 crore rupees through his charitable foundation, but to spend only 2 crore rupees on the fund.

Searches were carried out in Mumbai, Kanpur, Lucknow, Delhi, Gurugram and Jaipur and documents seized revealed that the actor had invested in real estate projects with an infrastructure company in Lucknow. Research was also carried out on the infrastructure company where a tax evasion of Rs 65 crore was discovered, the department said. He also claimed that the actor’s charitable foundation received Rs 2.1 crore from foreign donors on a crowdfunding platform in violation of FCRA regulations.

The actor was also found involved in a Lucknow-based infrastructure firm that engaged in large-scale money laundering where “questionable circular transactions” of Rs 175 crore were discovered, he said. -he assures.

The main modus operandi followed by the actor had been to channel his unrecorded income in the form of bogus unsecured loans to bogus entities. Investigations revealed the use of 20 of these inputs, including vendors, after examination, have accepted under oath to have given false accommodation entries. They have accepted to have issued checks instead of cash, “IT authorities said.

The actor concealed his professional loan receipts and evaded tax, the department said. False loans were then used to acquire properties. The total tax evasion was estimated at 20 crore rupees, he said. Money worth Rs 1.8 crore was seized and 11 lockers were placed under restraining order. The search operation is still continuing. FacebookTwitterLinkedinE-mail

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/india/prominent-actor-evaded-20cr-tax-violated-fcra-i-t/articleshow/86332112.cms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos