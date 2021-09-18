Even more free music events in Galway this weekend!





Want to get out of your house and enjoy some tunes this weekend? Well you are in luck because more and more free music events are taking place in Gort and Portumna. So Saturday and Sunday, theSummer musicThe series is entering its third week with more free live music events for people to enjoy. On Saturdays at 8 p.m., Songs & Stories Show with Mike Hanrahan, Eleanor Shanley and Rachel Grace take the stage in Portumna to present an evening of songs and stories in a relaxed setting. Expect an evening of classic hits, with songs from Stocktons Wing, De Dannan and memories of times spent with Ronnie Drew in this collaborative ensemble, as well as new music from the trio. This Sunday, September 19, they will be followed by Seba Safe, one of the most interesting new talents to emerge in 2020, who has just released his first EP the Map Runner. This free show will take place outside the Irish Workhouse Courtyard in Portumna. He will be fully seated, under a durable waterproof blanket with open sides and clients are advised to wear appropriate clothing. Also on Sunday, there will be an evening of singing and performance from 5 p.m. in the walled garden of the Gallery Caf in Gort. Participants will enjoy contemporary and traditional artists based in Galway, including Eugene Lambe, Ultan Conlon, Maija Sofia and Lowli. “We are delighted to bring music, art and performance to the culturally rich region of Galway, which spans the Wild Atlantic Way and the Irelands Hidden Heartlands,” said Ruth Mulhern, Head of Tourism . “These busy areas have a strong local identity and an interest in the arts; with Shorelines Festival in Portumna and a great pop-up venue in Gallery Caf, Gort. Advance booking for all of these musical events is required through theSummer musicEventbrite page. Summer music iswithin the framework of the local program of programming of live performances, financed by the government and organized by the arts and tourism offices of the Council. It aims to support actors in the live performance industry and facilitate the programming of open-air concerts in Galway until summer 2021, livening up city centers for local communities. County Arts Manager Sharon OGrady said Ceol an tSamhraidh continually delivers high quality performances in partnership with all aspects of the arts. “The program is ably supported by local festivals and provides space for talented artists and performing teams, while creating unique events in the county.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.galwaydaily.com/arts-entertainment/music/yet-more-free-live-music-events-in-galway-this-weekend/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos