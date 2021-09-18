Michael K. Williams’ friends say he “doesn’t need” Emmy

Celebrities are regularly given gifts just to be famous. And actor Michael K. Williams was more than happy to share the booty with his Brooklyn friends.

A childhood friend, Alvin Supa Washington, remembers the The Wire actor showing up for a homecoming in 2002 after Washington was released from jail for theft. Mike gave me a hug and gave me a set of The Wire. In addition, there were clothes. He was given things to wear, beautiful things exclusive to the Phat Farm and Run DMC line, he said. He gave it to me.

All over East Flatbush, where Williams grew up, and Williamsburg where he was found dead in his apartment on September 6, neighbors have fond memories of the generosity and humility of the stars. Tonight they will watch Williams being nominated for an Emmy for Best Supporting Actor for his work in HBO Lovecraft Country. This will be his fourth acting appointment.

Seeing him win the Emmy would be so beautiful, Washington said. To earn it while alive would be nice. It will be bittersweet, but, nevertheless, it will complete its heritage.

Old friend LaBril McFadden agreed: Sure, I’ll back him, but ultimately he doesn’t need the prize. His heart is his biggest trophy.

After surviving his childhood in the then dangerous and drug-riddled neighborhood of East Flatbush during the bloody ’80s and’ 90s, his friends and family are shocked that Williams was found dead of a suspected heroin overdose in her luxurious waterfront penthouse in Williamsburg.

They never suspected that Mike could get the big hit they were all proud of, especially since he never let fame get to his head.

Michael K. Williams in a scene from “Lovecraft Country”. PA

Christina Reppert, a neighbor of the Williamsburg skyscraper, will be missed by a celebrity so generous and friendly, it came as a shock. My sister, who has a disability, was visiting and he was reaching out to help her.

Returning to his childhood land, the housing complex then known as Vanderveer Estates and now Flatbush Gardens, he was, McFadden said, an inspiration. When they were teenagers he told me I could be a model. We have become close as brother and sister. We would go up to the roof to take pictures and he would play my photographer.

McFadden, who works in the accounting department of a car dealership on Long Island, said Williams’ encouragement had a major impact on her: he would tell me, Bril, come on, we have to go out and do it.

Michael K. Williams is seen in his awards look for the 27th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards on March 31, 2021. Getty Images

Despite a desire to rise above his origins, Williams has also remained close. Even as his career began to take off after helping his mother move to Pennsylvania and being able to live where he wanted, he kept his cradle in Vanderveer for a while. He had another apartment in Williamsburg, Washington recalled. But he stayed here a lot.

Washington, who works in construction and has a job at his family’s liquor store, said he was on the right track from prison and credit goes to Williams’ support. He took me aside and said: You have to stay away. Were going to do good things, Washington recalls. It was inspiring to hear that from Mike.

As well as being an acclaimed actor in shows such as Boardwalk Empire, The Night Of, and When They See Us, Williams was also a talented dancer. He has been described as a head of the house and moved to the beat wherever he found him.

Williams’ childhood friends Ian Locke (left) and Alvin Supa Washington (right) recalled how the actor would shower them with gifts. Locke said he helped Williams learn to play a badass. Stephen Yang |

He cycled to Commodore Barry Park [where dance parties were known to break out] and join us, Nena Ansari, a regular at the events, told The Post. Michael had done The Wire before and I was, like, Wow. Michael doesn’t live on a hill in Hollywood. He is here with us. Hed show up and have the time of his life.

Years earlier, he had developed his moves at Vanderveer, where teenage Barbra Streisand lived in the 1950s. From day one Michael was an open mind, Washington said, pointing to a grassy area of ​​the complex. We used to have dance battles there. We put cardboard and people came to see. Mike was a stand-rocker: he would jump and do things like that. He later danced for celebrities.

Washington refers to Williams’ first gigs in around 50 music videos, including Madonnas Secret and George Michaels Killer. But moving from Vanderveer to MTV was far from smooth.

Longtime friend LaAbril McFadden (right) poses with Williams. LaAbril McFadden

At 23, with two charges of car theft under his belt and, he told The Hollywood Reporter, a past as a party animal … with freebies, Williams was majoring in business at the Borough of Manhattan Community College. He landed an entry-level position at Pfizer. But, as he told National Public Radio, he saw the Janet Jacksons Rhythm Nation video and I just lost my mind. I just left school. I am resigning from my job. And I was like, that’s it: I’m gonna be a Janet Jackson dancer.

The move caused friction at home (William’s father was deceased and he was raised by a single mother who ran a daycare). As he later said on NPR, I found myself homeless. He slept where he could, survived on peanut butter and jelly sandwiches, and landed a spot in Kym Sims’ dance-pop video Too Blind to See It.

Then disaster struck.

McFadden says of the Emmy nomination, “At the end of the day, he doesn’t need the award. His heart is his biggest trophy. Stephen Yang |

I remember when he was cut, Williams’ nephew Dominic Dupont, who said he would accept the Emmy if his uncle won, told The Post. Michael was at a nightclub celebrating his 25th birthday when he got into a fight and someone cut his face off with a razor. They call this kind of cut a buck-fifty because it takes 150 stitches to seal it. He thought it was the end of his career.

He was downcast, he was upset, Washington remembered. He walked out of the club with a towel over his face and it looked terrible at first. But the surgeon gave him a good line and that gave him character.

Some four years later, Tupac [Shakur] saw a Polaroid of Mike, with the scar. The rapper hollowed out the hardened street look and helped Williams cast in the 1996 movie Bullet, which starred Shakur and Mickey Rourke. This lit the fuse over minor roles in Williams’ acting career in Law and Order, The Sopranos and Boston Legal followed and he landed his career role as Omar Little, the gay robber on The Wire. , in 2002.

Michael K. Williams was found dead in this condo on Kent Avenue in Williamsburg. James messerschmidt

For viewers, Williams turned out to be completely convincing. His friends back home knew it was pure acting. One day I saw Michael and I said to him: So where do you get all this gangster stuff for the character of Omar? A childhood friend, Ian Locke, told the Post. You are not a real gangster. His exact answer to me was, I grew up around you and I’m trying to emulate your ass. He was serious! I know where I was at the time and saw it. He was inspired by me. It felt good.

Even though Williams’ career was booming, he never forgot where he came from and his longtime friends.

Every year for my birthday he gave me a gorgeous Diane von Furstenberg dress, McFadden said. He would send flowers and tell me he was thinking of me. I don’t know a woman in Michael’s life who hasn’t made him feel amazing… he always told you how beautiful you were.

He would call me and… say: Get up, get dressed, I send a car and I was going to the village. Then we went to a restaurant and walked around the village. Michael loved good food.

Flatbush Gardens, Brooklyn, where Michael K. Williams grew up. Zandy Mangold

Dupont also remembers big meals with his never-married uncle. Michael would often say: Don’t call me the names of my characters. I’m just a blessed community guy.

McFadden wished he could have one last conversation with the man she loved like a brother. They had missed phone calls in the week before her death, she said. I had always planned to go and call him. Then I got the news.

While Williams admitted in a 2012 interview to using drugs in spooky places with spooky people while starring in The Wire, Washington can’t go past the timing, thinking Williams was beyond the danger zone. .

I have said why a thousand times. Why are you doing this, buddy?

Watch the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards, Sunday, 8 p.m. on CBS