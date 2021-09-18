Judgment lost: every actor confirmed for English dubbing

Connect with us

With the imminent release of Lost judgment, Sega has released a trailer for the English dub to get fans excited for the next installment of the Yakuza derivative series. The voice cast features some names that fans probably already know from video games and cartoons.

The good news for fans of Judgement is that almost all of the voice actors from the first game will return for the sequel, provided their characters return of course. Along with the return of the voice actors from the previous episode, there are also some new additions to the cast.


ten Greg Chun is back as the main character

Judgment character on the phone

Fans will be happy to know that Greg Chun will return to reprise the role of Takayuki Yagami from the premiere. Judgement game.Yagami will once again be the protagonist of Lost judgment while players solve mysteries and fight crime and corruption as the defense attorney becomes a private investigator.

In addition to voicing Yagami in the game series, players can recognize Chun in several other prominent roles. Chun provided the voice of main character Ethan on Netflix the dogma of the dragon anime adaptation and has a recurring role as Dr. Wu on Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous.

9 Artt Butler voices the character at the center of the mystery

Daimu Akutsu has lost his judgment

Artt Butler plays Akihiro Ehara’s new character in Lost judgment around which the plot of the game revolves. Ehara plays a disgraced former police chief who has been arrested and convicted of assault. There is a mystery surrounding Ehara as he is also suspected of murder, but his arrest provided an alibi for the crime.

Butler is no stranger to voice acting roles and has provided additional voices for games and TV series for decades. Butler’s most notable roles include Shang Tsung in the Mortal Kombat Legends animated films and Admiral Ackbar in Star Wars: The Clone Wars.

8 Stephanie Sheh takes over from Aimee Castle

Lost Judgment of Saori Shirosaki

Although Aimee Castle voiced Saori Shirosaki in the original Judgement, Stephanie Sheh will reprise the role from the sequel. Shiroski is another defense attorney working at Genda law firm, Takayuki’s former workplace. Saori Shirosaki is known to be one of the few playable female characters in the series.

Sheh is a big name in the dubbing industry, and anime fans will know her best as the voice of Hinata in Naruto and Orihime in Bleach. In video games, Sheh voiced Sumire Sawa in Yukaza: like a dragon and Tharja in the Fire emblem series.

7 Many fan favorites are voiced by Erica Lindbeck

Sawa Yoko lost judgment

Erica Lindbeck will voice newcomer Sawa Yoko in Lost judgment. There aren’t many details about Yoko’s role in the game, but she will act as Yagami’s ally and bring additional emotional depth to the story.

Lindbeck is the voice behind many popular female characters in games. Some of his works include Black Cat in Marvel’s Spider-Man, Futaba in Person 5, and Jessie in Final Fantasy VII remake.

6 Mark Whitten voices Sugiura’s return

Also back from the first Judgement is Fumiya Sugiura, with Mark Whitten reprising the role. Sugiura was a popular character from the first game as a thief with a heart of gold with a witty personality.

In Lost judgment, Sugiura will have opened his own detective agency with Makoto Tsukumo following the events of the first game. Whitten’s most recognizable vocal role outside of the Judgement the series would likely be like the fan favorite in Seteth Fire Emblem: Three Houses.

5 Todd Haberkorn will be familiar to anime fans

Lost Judgment - Jin Kuwana

Todd Haberkorn will voice Jin Kuwana in Lost judgment, another new character in the series. Kuwana is described as a “handyman” who knows the Isezaki Ijincho neighborhood very well. Kuwana will act as Yagami’s rival as he investigates the murder at the center of the story.

Haberkorn is another veteran voice actor who has worked in the industry for decades. His most prominent roles include Jadeite in the original 90s Sailor moon dub and Natsu in Fairy tale.

4 Brent Mukai is a new voice actor voicing a new character

Daimu Akutsu is yet another new character in Judgment lost, and he will be voiced by Brent Mukai. Not much is known about Akutsu other than the fact that he is a member of the RK criminal organization. As a member of the Yakuza, Akutsu will presumably act as Yagami’s antagonist.

Mukai isn’t the most prolific voice actor in the cast, but he’s not new to the industry either. Mukai’s most notable role would be to voice Gary in Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart.

3 Matt Y. King is also an on-screen actor

Kazuya Ayabe will be back in Lost judgment, and Matthew Yang King will voice it again. Fans of Judgement Ayabe will be remembered as the dirty cop who would provide Yagami with information for a price. Ayabe will likely help Yagami again in the sequel after Yagami proves his innocence in Game 1.

Outside of Judgement series, King provided the voices for many supporting characters, including Luka in The Witcher: The Wolf’s Nightmare. Additionally, King is one of the few voice actors to have starred in live action series as well, most notably playing Marty Mantle in The CW’s. Riverdale.

2 Crispin Freeman provides vocals for many TV series

Two characters of lost judgment stand together

Crispin Freeman has plenty of voice over credits under his belt, and he’ll be adding another one with Lost judgment. Freeman will again voice Masaharu Kaito, who returns from the first game. In the Judgement series, Kaito is a major character and a partner of Yagami in his detective agency. Additionally, Kaito will be playable in the post-launch DLC Kaito files.

Freeman’s most notable video game voiceover would likely be Winston in Monitoring. When it comes to TV series, Freeman’s summary is long and many fans know him for voicing Roy Harper in Young justice and Itachi Uchiwa in Naruto.

1 Players are probably familiar with a character Steve Blum voiced

Also back for Lost judgment is Charles’s manager, Toru Higashi, and Steve Blum will return to voice it. Although Higashi was more of an enemy in the first game, his friendship with Kaito might make him a more difficult ally in the sequel.

Blum has so many voice over credits that he has too many notable roles to list. Some of the most important roles fans can recognize in Blum are the voice of Spike Spiegel in Cowboy Bebop, Orochimaru in both Naruto and Boruto: The Next Generations Of Naruto, Zeb in Star Wars Rebels, and Amon in The legend of Korra.

