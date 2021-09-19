Kenneth Branagh’s ‘Belfast’ Wins Audience Award – The Hollywood Reporter





that of Kenneth Branagh Belfast won the first People’s Choice honor on Saturday night at the Toronto Film Festival, which concluded its 46th Hybrid Edition amid the pandemic. Branagh’s latest film, an autobiographical film about the director’s childhood in Northern Ireland as The Troubles unfolded, was named Toronto’s top Audience Award winner, which is often a barometer of future nominations for the Oscars. The Belfast the actors are Caitriona Balfe, Judi Dench, Jamie Dornan, Ciaran Hinds and newcomer Jude Hill. Dornan and Balfe play a glamorous working-class couple caught in chaos, with Dench and Hinds as twisted and spirited grandparents. “I am thrilled, I am humbled and I am deeply grateful,” Branagh said in prepared remarks after his film’s world premiere in Toronto. The first finalist for the Best People’s Choice award was Scarborough, a Canadian indie directed by Shasha Nakhai and Rich Williamson, while the second runner-up was The power of the dog, director Jane Campion and starring Benedict Cumberbatch. The Audience Award for Best Documentary was awarded to The rescue by directors E. Chai Vasarhelyi and Jimmy Chin, while the audience’s top prize for best Midnight Madness sidebar title went to the Cannes winner Titanium, by French director Julia Ducournau. And at the jury awards ceremony, Indonesian director Kamila Andini won the Platform Award for Coming of Age Tale June, the FIPRESCI prize was awarded to Anatolian Leopard, a feature debut by Turkish director Emre Kayiş, and the NETPAC award was won by Costa brava, Lebanon, a family story directed by Mounia Akl and produced by Jeff Skoll. For the second year in a row, the winners of the 2021 Audience and Jury Awards in Toronto will have an asterisk next to the honors, as TIFF had a lean lineup of around 100 titles, up from around 300 in pre-pandemic years. A shortage of acquisition titles and a plethora of festival titles with American distribution already in place meant that Hollywood studios and film buyers were mostly absent on the ground in Toronto, as most of the executives of the industry have chosen to work virtually as part of the event’s informal film market. Always, Belfast, that Focus will be released in the US on November 12, will join the search for the next Oscar favorite in Toronto after winning the Best Audience trophy. Universal Pictures International will distribute internationally. Past TIFF Audience Award winners, including Room, La La Land, 12 years of slavery and last year Nomadic country – received a boost from the festival en route to Oscar glory. As the delta variant of COVID-19 weighed heavily on TIFF this year, the festival opted for more streaming than screening, and it had limited in-person theatrical play and virtual press conferences and events at the industry in the midst of a fourth wave in Ontario for the novel coronavirus outbreak.

