Zyra Gorecki to star in NBC’s “La Brea” – The Hollywood Reporter

In the new NBC drama La Bréa, premiering on September 28, LA’s Miracle Mile becomes a mysterious primitive world when a huge chasm opens up, dragging some people under the tar pits of the city’s La Brea and leaving others shaken above the ground. . Beyond this literal fracture, Zyra Gorecki, who plays Izzy Harris, sheds light on the often under-discussed divide between disabled and non-disabled actors on television (her leg was amputated below the knee after a log crushed his foot at 14). A native of Michigan, Gorecki explored modeling before landing a spot on an episode of Chicago fire in 2016. She spoke with THR to be one of the first members of the Difference Actors with a regular role in the series.

What role does Los Angeles play in the series?

LA and La Brea tars [are] the playground. We actually visited the tars so I could get a better idea of ​​what they look like.

How did the action scenes in the series challenge you as a below-knee amputee? Conversely, what has your experience contributed to bring to the role of Izzy?

The action and adventure elements were really fun. I like to stay pretty fit, so when I was asked what my limits were I would just tell them [that] I would do whatever it took to get the job done. As an amputee, you bring a whole different mental state to an amputee character. For Izzy, I know what it’s like to feel the pain, the emotion, the life that comes with having an amputee. So I understand his reactions and choices in a way that a fully adherent person would not understand.

How does it feel to have the visibility of this role? Have you been in contact with other actors who share similar experiences of accessibility and membership differences?

It’s really awesome ! The inclusiveness is so nice to see. I met David Harrell and Alex Barone at a member differences camp called Camp No Limits. They are both actors and have been a mine of information for me. I hope that in the future Hollywood will continue to use limb difference actors for limb difference characters.

Are there any behind-the-scenes disability protections that have helped you on set?

It was a learning curve for everyone. Nobody really knew what to do at first. But we figured it out as we went along, and everyone was so personable and adaptable. [Show creator] David Appelbaum asked me a lot of questions about amputee life so Izzy could be as specific as possible.

What do you think viewers will be most surprised about by Izzy?

It’s just that she’s just an ordinary child. She’s dealing with all these crazy things, but she still needs her dad, she still has all these emotions, and sometimes it gets too much. I’m so excited people see an amputee as an ordinary person instead of some novelty item you see walking down the street.

