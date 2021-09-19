Dave Matthews Band’s performance is worth the wait





Dave Matthews is a brave man, standing in front of 16,000 fans, strumming and singing Rye Whiskey’s uplifting voice as his band sat and watched at the Saratoga Performing Arts Center. These are fans who bought their tickets for a canceled show in July 2020 and are finally seeing the Dave Matthews Band after more than a year of waiting. He stood there, his face crumpled, his high falsetto voice screaming the slow, emotional lines, If you don’t give me my rye whiskey, I’ll surely die. From there, the whole band got into the sweet One Sweet World, and That Girl is You, and the show was going up and down with every song, some moments higher than others, but all the music. was tight, fluid and exciting. . Matthews is nothing but exciting. He can incorporate a slow-build into anyone’s song, thus structuring almost all of his live tracks. The band members – as cool as any large touring band could be – instantly fell into their pockets and changed their tempo by a dime, as they did on So Damn Lucky, a tune who rocked well, built to a crescendo, then gave up to rebuild again. The band worked hard on this tune, and well without a clear leader, lead guitarist Tim Reynolds strumming with Matthews. This song, along with the previous Pig, took the show to the next level, where it stayed a good part of the night. A mix of tired Huey Lewis and Rolling Stones covers with Jimi Thing was fun, let the band members stretch a bit, but added little to the night. On the contrary, it gave everyone a rest before the show went into its final stage of big DMB tunes. The show soared in its home stretch with Say Good-bye and Why I Am and Stay. The group switched between a rock show and jam band moments. Although he is relaxed and lengthens the melodies with horn, reed, keyboard and guitar solos, even alternate soloists in a choir – he rarely leaves the script. But the script is strong and somehow the band keep it fresh for every show. Matthews has a lot of personalities on a lot of different songs. He is one of the best male singers in pop-rock, from ballads to jazzy pop to rock ‘n roll. But he’s not afraid either. In Minaret, a melody that advances and challenges typical popular chord progressions, which you can take or leave, Matthews walks up to the mic and screams. Not a little cry: he twists his body with a series of primitive screams, his face threatening to burst. A real madman, and a message to his fans Im all in, for you and for me. How he has a voice left after that, I don’t know. Granted, he’s still bustling and worked hard through the night. Her fans also work hard, dancing through tunes and celebrating the first hit of each new tune. The show required proof of vaccination or proof of a recent negative COVID test. Beyond that, fans were crammed like sardines having fun like never before, rarely a mask in sight. Matthews and his band made it easy to forget everything except the music. See the show from the perspective of our personal photographer Erica Miller here. More from The Daily Gazette: Categories: Entertainment, Saratoga County

