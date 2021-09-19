I had suicidal thoughts

Connect with us

American actress and activist Somy Ali, who was actor’s former girlfriend Salman Khan, said she was having thoughts of suicide. “Yes, I (had thoughts of suicide) and I have no shame in admitting it. I am a big supporter of speaking out against the stigma attached to mental health. More so, as a trauma survivor , from sexual abuse to rape and domestic violence, of course I had these thoughts, “said the former Bollywood actress, who has starred in Bollywood films like” Anth: A Dream for a Better Tomorrow “and” Chupp “.

“I have asked for help and have had countless sessions with not one, but three different psychologists. It really helps to heal if not completely, but enough to eliminate suicidal thoughts by seeking therapy and even counseling. antidepressants. For me this was the first one, because sharing my trauma with a qualified specialist really helped me heal from it. Again, no one, in my opinion, will ever be able to fully cure the above-mentioned abuse, but they can be functional and successful professionals. In fact, many celebrities and countless successful people around the world are the product of terrible childhood abuse, “she added. She explained that according to researchers, ninety percent of people who kill themselves have an underlying and potentially treatable mental health problem.

“No one takes their own life for just one reason. Life stresses combined with known risk factors, such as childhood trauma, drug addiction or even chronic physical pain can contribute to a no one commits suicide. Asking someone directly if they are thinking about suicide won’t get the idea in their head. ” Most will be relieved that someone starts a conversation, ”Ali said. She feels that people who are in pain do not speak out.

“I blame us. I blame our society for making fun of people with mental disorders. It’s not about laughing. It’s literally a matter of life and death. People who suffer don’t speak out. because they are afraid of being laughed at or seen as crazy. Even in 2021, statements like “Oh, he or she is completely crazy” or “He / she is a crazy job.” All of these statements are deterrent for many people and to such an extent that they end up committing suicide. It must stop and only we can stop it, “she said.

Mental health related to financial failure and the breakdown of a relationship or marriage are often the main causes that push people to take a big step.

“Yes, definitely, but again there is help and it is more than sad that people like Robin Williams, Anthony Bourdain, Guru Dutt or even Marilyn Monroe couldn’t ask for help. After several therapy sessions, I realized that this life is precious, and we only have one chance. We cannot give up and my healing has taken place by helping others through the initiation of No More Tears. , my NGO. I always say that it is the most selfish act that I have done because helping others and saving lives makes me happy and gives me a purpose to exist, ”said the founder and president of No More Tears, Inc.

Post-pandemic insecurity in jobs, work, business, relationships and marriage has increased dramatically. She thinks communication is the only solution.

“We have to talk about our problems, otherwise things will only get worse. I cannot stress this enough for those suffering after the pandemic to seek help. There are NGOs universally who will provide therapy for free and people should use their services since they are absolutely free, ”Ali said.

Personally, she thinks exercise is essential for staying sane. “We all know it releases endorphins which increase our serotonin levels and automatically make us feel good. Plus spending time with my friends, only two, I prefer quality over quantity and people keep on disappoint you. It’s just the nature of life and the human species. My work in itself is my motivation and nothing inspires me more than saving someone who needs the support of NMT and our services ” , she said.

Sharing her philosophy of life, she said, “One is to never give up on something you signed up for and that is your only goal on this planet. For me, it’s No More Tears. N ‘Wait no one, you will be happier that way. I know I sound extremely pessimistic, but it has always worked better for me because it keeps me from being hurt emotionally. Well, there is has no guarantees in life, so be careful who you trust. This world can and it is a brutal place. “

