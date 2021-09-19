BET +, Shudder and More Specialty Streaming Services to Try Now | Entertainment





Looking to expand your streaming horizons? There are several great platforms filled with specialized programs for all tastes. Below, we’ve put together a few options for you to try out right now. For black designers BET + The cost: $ 9.99 per month What is broadcast: Over 2,000 hours of content featuring stories written by and about people of color. Subscribers have access to original titles like the dramatic comedy First Wives Club (with Michelle Buteau, Jill scott, and ryan michelle bathing) plus shows from the BET library, including a sitcom from the 90s Martin. Where to watch: Bet.more; BET + application For horror titles Shudder The cost: From $ 4.75 per month What is broadcast: Chills, chills and bloodshed abound! Killer content spans the gamut of supernatural movies (Carrie, featuring sissy espacek) psychological thrillers (Flowers in the attic). In addition to access to the original series (including the anthology Horror show), subscribers can also watch AMC / Sundance Now series likeA discovery of witches. Where to watch: Frisson.com; Application of thrill. For classic movies The criterion channel The cost: $ 10.99 per month What is broadcast: Cinephiles, rejoice! The Criterions streaming library has over 1,000 classic and contemporary films from great directors like Billy Wilder (Sabrina, with Audrey Hepburn) to contemporary authors including David Lynch (Eraser). In the Adventures in Moviegoing segments, the filmmakers discuss the titles that influenced them. Where to watch: CriterionChannel.com; Applying criteria string For the best of sport ESPN + The cost: $ 6.99 per month What is broadcast: Live games of NHL, MLB and Major League Soccer (during their seasons), as well as access to PGA golf and UFC games featuring Conor McGregor. Daily talk shows animate the major sports reports of the day and prestigious documentaries such as the 30 for 30 the series delve into juicy subjects (the Tonya HardingNancy Kerrigan saga!). Where to watch: Plus.espn.com; the ESPN + tab on the ESPN app. For documentaries MagellanTV The cost: Starting at $ 4.99 per month What is broadcast: This foundation for history, science, nature, war, and true crime stories encompasses thousands of non-fiction films and series like Famous railway stations in Europe, deep ocean diving Titans of the Deep, and Big bank robberies. Where to watch: Magellantv.com; Magellan TV application.

