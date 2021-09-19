Upcoming Bollywood Spy Thrillers | printable version

So far this year has seen big Bollywood releases both in theaters and on OTT platforms, including Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, Thalaivii, Bhoot Police, Shershaah, Bell Bottom, Roohi and Saina. And the upcoming Bollywood film lineup has more promising films awaiting release. The lineup also consists of several spy thrillers, including an extraordinary cast, News18 reports.

Khoufiya

It was recently announced that actress Tabu has joined Vishal Bhardwaj for the third time for the filmmaker’s upcoming film. Based on a spy novel Escape to Nowhere, the film will revolve around a RAW agent tasked with hunting down a mole selling the secrets of the defense of India. Besides Tabu, the film also stars Ali Fazal, Wamiqa Gabbi and Ashish Vidyarthi in prominent roles, and will be released on Netflix.

Pathan

Pathan will see SRK return to the big screen after his 2018 movie Zero, which is why the excitement is double for this movie. No details have yet been revealed on the project, but it is known that SRK is playing a RAW agent named Feroz Pathan in the film and will be joined by Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. The film is a big budget actor and will also see Salman Khan make an appearance. It is directed by Siddharth Anand and could be released in 2022.

Tiger 3

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif are currently filming for Tiger 3, the third installment of their Tiger franchise. They will reprise their roles as Avinash and Zoya in the next opus directed by Maneesh Sharma. There were also rumors circulating that Emraan Hashmi would appear as the film’s main antagonist. While the actor denied, days ago, he posted a selfie from the airport before flying to Turkey.

Fall out

The first venture of Outsiders Films, the production company recently launched by Taapsee Pannu, will be a spy thriller called Blur. Directed by Ajay Bahl, the film will also star Gulshan Devaiah.

Majnu Mission

Sidharth Malhotra recently gave a heartwarming performance as Captain Vikram Batra in the war hero Shershaah biopic, and expectations are high on his part as he will be seen for the first time in a spy thriller with the movie Mission. Majnu. The cast has completed filming and Sidharth and Ronnie Screwvala’s Mission Majnu promises a theatrical release. Rashmika Mandanna will make her Bollywood debut with this film.

Dhaakad

Kangana Ranaut recently released her political biopic based on the life of J Jayalalithaa titled Thalaivii and has received high praise for it since its theatrical release. She also has a spy thriller in her cat apart from a few other projects. Directed by Razneesh Ghai, Dhakkad will see Kangana play a spy, with Arjun Rampal and Divya Dutta in supporting roles. It has been announced that the film will hit theaters on October 1.