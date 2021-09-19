8 ways the book differs from the movie

Connect with us

Warning: SPOILERS forOnce upon a time in Hollywood: a novel.

Content Warning: The following article contains representations of sexuality and violence

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood: A Novelis both a familiar and heartwarming read and an experience different enough not to feel redundant. Tarantino develops more plot elements than he removes, and this serves to educate the reader more about how the characters work.

Never interfere with the experience of watchingOnce upon a time in hollywood, Tarantino also modifies several scenes. Some will cast it a much bigger light while others will cast it aside with a mention.


8 The end

Once Upon A Time In Hollywood Ending Rick's Flamethrower

The brutal and bloody finale of the film is only given a brief mention in Tarantino’s novel. It is as if he himself did not find the vital scene of the film there. It sacrifices the hilarious scene where Maya Hawke’s “Flowerchild” returns to the car and leaves behind some crazy “family” members.

This is arguably the biggest change from the movie. The book ends on a softer note, and while it doesn’t alter the overall experience, it does polish it. Tarantino’s novel is easy to read even though the viewer has seen the film version several times. It gives the reader the impression that they are watching some kind of director’s cut.

7 Salty, the talking sea otter

Leonardo DiCaprio as Rick Dalton in Once Upon A Time In Hollywood Posters

On page 16, Marvin and Rick have their meeting about Rick working in the Italian cinema (which takes place in Marvin’s office as opposed to the restaurant seen in the film). It is one of theOnce upon a time in hollywoodscenes richest in references.

Marvin asks Rick, “What was your last feature film in theaters?” To which Rick responds, “A horrible children’s movie made for the morning crowd of children, calledSalty, the talking sea otter. This (apparently embarrassing) children’s film was not directly mentioned in the film. In novelization, it serves as a sort of explanation for studio contracts.

6 Cliff is a movie buff

Cliff Booth in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

If Cliff Booth wasn’t already Brad Pitt’s best Tarantino role, the book does. In fact, Booth sometimes looks like Tarantino himself.

Part of the book focuses exclusively on Booth’s love for the movies. He particularly favors Japanese films. As seen on page 36, “Cliff’s connection and dedication (althoughhewould never call it that) Japanese cinema was not limited to Kurosawa and Mifune. It is Tarantino the cinephile who shines.

5 Cliff is a psychopath

Cliff is arguably the most weathered character in Tarantino’s cinematic love letter to the industry. He’s a much darker individual in the book, but he still has a code of ethics.

In the book, Cliff commits murder and gets away with it more than once. On page 73 Tarantino writes: “The first time was in Cleveland in the 1950s. The second time is mentioned in the film. The third time is the former owner of Brandy, a dog fighter (which Cliff only engages for a short time). As in the film, he is also a war hero with a substantial number of casualties. In the book, however, his complete lack of sentiment regarding the murder is frequently exposed.

4 Debra Jo (Manson surname: Pussycat) is significantly enlarged

While Margaret Qualley spends a fair amount of screen time in Tarantino’s film, her character is much more present in the book. She also gets what would rank amongOnce upon a time in hollywoodbest musical moments.

In the book, it is revealed that her dad was basically the only dad who didn’t have a problem with his daughter joining the family. After showing up with a shotgun, he and Charlie even dropped acid together. On page 306, Cliff asks, “Did your dad drop acid with the guy who ruined his life?” To which “Pussycat” responds: “My dad dropped some acid with the guy who showed him how groovy life can be … Later my dad asked Charlie if he could. join the family. “

3 Cliff’s wife

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood Cliff Boat

There is no doubt about it – Cliff murdered his wife. Chapter ten of the book begins with “The minute Cliff shot his wife with the shark pistol, he knew it was a bad idea.”

Tarantino then goes on to explain how she was split in two and his efforts to hold her two halves together. His hostile feelings for her are developed, but by the time he finds himself “expelling frantic and heartfelt statements of remorse and regret”. Considering Tarantino’s violent expansion of Cliff Booth in the book, his decision to shoot him isn’t surprising, but his reaction is.

2 Cliff & Debra Jo (Pussycat) scene is extended

When Cliff recovers “Pussycat” (after several unsuccessful attempts), she takes him to Spahn Ranch. It’s not changed in the book, but the ride is there.

She still offers Cliff, and he still asks to see her ID. In the book, she goes a step further. She takes off her pants and lies down in the Coupe de Ville. All to the tune of “What’s New Pussycat?” by Tom Jones, it’s a very provocative scene and it’s obviously something that would be better left out in the movie.

1 Rick & Trudi

Julia Butters in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

If Trudi Fraser wasn’t Meryl Streep’s replacement, that would be really shocking. Fortunately, she gets a bit more “screentime” in the book.

In fact, the end of the book focuses on her and Rick’s racing lines. It’s like keeping her ego grounded and her work ethic in line. The reader (and viewer) understands just how much of a major star Rick Dalton could be if he only got out of his own head. Whether intentional or not, Trudi puts Rick on the right track.

