Entertainment
Search | Culture & Leisure
We have clear, smoke-free skies so there is a lot to watch. Jupiter is still in the south and the moon is more and more full. Did you know that the planets and the moon travel the same path? This is called the ecliptic. Interestingly enough, the sun also moves on the ecliptic even though everything revolves around the sun. Looks like they’re all on the same path from our planet. The moon and Jupiter got closer just after 2 a.m. on Saturday morning, so they will be very close to each other. The moon also moved closer to Saturn on Thursday, but Saturn was not visible to the naked eye. The moon seemed to cover him. Saturn was only visible with an app or a telescope.
Then the moon will be full on Monday. This one is the infamous Harvest Moon. The Harvest Moon is still the closest to the fall equinox. The fall equinox is Wednesday. You may remember from previous Look Ups, that during the equinox, the sun crosses the celestial equator – an imaginary extension of the line of the Earth’s equator in space. When the sun crosses the equator from north to south, it marks the autumnal equinox; when it crosses from south to north, it marks the spring or spring equinox. When the equinox is closer to the October full moon, the September full moon is called the corn moon, according to Almanach.com.
Almanach.com mainly uses the full moon names of Native Americans. They named them according to natural events or a sign of the season. It helped keep track of the time of year. Different tribes had different names, depending on the regions where they lived. For example, the Cree, an indigenous North American people who live primarily in Canada, called it the Fall Moon. The Ojibwe people, who live in the United States and Canada and occupied lands around the entire Great Lakes, called it the Falling Leaf Moon. While the Lakota, a Native American tribe also known as the Teton Sioux, called it the Moon when plums are scarlet and the Moon when calves grow hair.
The Harvest Moon is still prominent in the sky as it rises at sunset and sets when the sun rises. So remember, it appears bigger and more orange as it rises when it is near the horizon. This is called the moon illusion.
We will return to observing the constellation Lyra next week.
Look Up appears in the weekend edition. If you have any questions or astronomical facts, you would like to share an email to [email protected] with the subject line “Search”.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.smdailyjournal.com/arts_and_entertainment/look-up/article_39c8bd4a-1818-11ec-8cee-8f831a972fe6.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]