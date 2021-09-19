Filming Resumes in Bollywood with Bubbles, Vaccination and Covid Security Guards

Ram nods. She says film sets now have a rulebook for guidelines they constantly follow, with a whole bunch of checks and balances just to make sure sets don’t become super-broadcasters.

What is done now is that for each shoot, the teams are recognized. The hotset includes actors, who cannot wear masks all the time because their work does not allow them to. Thus, they become the priority group that must be protected. There are other crew members who are near them most of the time. And so, each of them is isolated and made to stay in organic bubbles until the end of the shoot. Covid security guards are also employed on the sets. In addition to this, production houses, like YRF Films, are also taking the initiative to have all their staff vaccinated.

But Gupta says traditional cleaning methods can’t be used on film sets. You need a dry means of disinfection which can be effective, because of the electrical equipment. Not only that, the method must be efficient and portable.

Gupta adds that his company has had to maintain a database just to make sure people don’t get the virus when they are away from the sets. We also had to explain to the unorganized workforce that you cannot come to the sets if you have symptoms. You will make money that day, but it will be bad for everyone in the long run. Soaking up a culture of sanitation in people is a task in itself.

Ram agrees, it’s better to be careful and follow certain protocols, rather than endanger everyone’s safety, or stop the shoot which could prove to be more expensive. And so, in addition to a ton of daily tests and nose and throat swabs, the crew also make sure they stay safe when they step out of their bio bubble.