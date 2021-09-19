Moff Gideon actor explains why Mandalorian season 3 needs its villain





Giancarlo Esposito, the actor who plays Moff Gideon in The Mandalorian, teases what his role could be in Season 3 and why he needs him.

Giancarlo Esposito recently explained whyThe Mandalorianseason 3 needs its character, Moff Gideon.The Mandalorian, which premiered in 2019 on Disney +,is the first live-actionStar warsspectacle. It has been a huge success for Lucasfilm and Disney, attracting many subscribers on Day 1 of the streaming platform and continuing to do so. It also generated derivative emissions such asBoba Fett’s book, which will launch later this year. Season 3 does not have an official release date other than its 2022 release. Details ofThe Mandalorianseason 3 is still very secret. The show follows a Mandalorian named Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) who meets Grogu, a young alien of the same species as Jedi Master Yoda. The new season will presumably follow him as he faces the aftermath of Grogu going to train with Luke Skywalker after rescuing him from Moff Gideon’s clutches. Gideon made his first appearance towards the end of the first season and continued to hunt down Djarin and Grogu throughout the second season. While there were other villains that the main characters had to contend with, Gideon was the main threat to Grogu.

Related: The Mandalorian: Moff Gideon’s Past Explained Now, Esposito has opened up about his character’s role in season three. In an interview withVarietyEsposito teases that he thinks fans will be able to see more of Gideon even though Lucasfilm has not confirmed his return. He also explains why the series would need his character, which can be read below: “I think we need to see Moff to continue the story, and to continue the pressure and advantage that someone with the big brain thinks that Moff has.” While remaining enigmatic, Esposito provided some clues as to whatThe Mandalorianseason 3 could be around. Gideon’s past is still a mystery, but Esposito, saying the story needs Gideon, could indicate that he continues to be a threat to Grogu while Luke trains him. With Luke Skywalker’s popularity, it would make sense for Season 3 to continue Grogu’s story even though he’s no longer with Djarin. Training with Skywalker could make Grogu one of the most powerful force carriers, which would be the opposite of what Gideon wants. Seeing Gideon escape to hunt down Grogu might not only provide a satisfying storyline, but might bring back a fan-favorite character as well. While his role and details for the upcoming season are slim so far, it looks like Moff Gideon will be making some sort of appearance. Disney is notoriously secretive when it comes to their Marvel and Star Wars projects, so it’s no surprise that Esposito hasn’t been confirmed for The Mandalorianthe cast of season 3. Moff Gideon played a pivotal role in the first two seasons, but season 3 could benefit from the introduction of new villains to the series. Grand Admiral Thrawn was teased in Season 2, and with Gideon captured, it’s possible the story could shift from his character. Next: What The Mandalorian’s Canceled Character Death Means For Season 3 Source: Variety The sad reason Spartacus had to recast his lead role after one season

