Hollywood rewind | Gone Girl: Ben Affleck, Rosamund Pike-starrer is as much a “wedding movie” as a thriller





David Fincher is a clever director, who has managed to show us one of the most dysfunctional marriages in modern cinema by disguising it as a thriller. Yes, this is Ben Affleck and Rosamund Pike-starrer 2014 I’m talking about. Based on the book of the same name by Gillian Flynn, when it came out, Gone Girl was not only a smashing box office hit that grossed $ 369 million out of its modest $ 61 million budget, it was also popular. critics. Pike, in particular, was showered with applause for her electrifying performance as sociopathic and troubled wife Amy Dunne. She has been nominated for an Academy Award, a Golden Globe, a Screen Actors Guild Award as well as a BAFTA.

For the uninitiated, the plot primarily dealt with the seemingly normal relationship of a couple, Nick Dunne (a writing teacher skillfully played by Ben Affleck) and his wife, the wealthy and sophisticated Amy Dunne (a chilling act and ruffle done by Rosamund Pike). Nothing seems wrong or off about the pair until one day, Amy suddenly disappears, leaving an exhausted, confused but distant Nick. First and foremost, everyone thinks he's the victim, but as things unfold, audiences get to know the manipulative and vicious side of Affleck's character. At the start, I mentioned that Fincher is a smart filmmaker. And here's why – Gone Girl is of course a thriller in the traditional sense. It starts off as a regular thriller, then quickly takes shape and emerges as something more than that. A closer look into the psyches of two broken and troubled people who are bound to each other by the promise of marriage. Amy's constant need for revenge, her conflicted and toxic love for her partner was a giant red flag for intensive mental health therapy. She not only seems to despise herself, but anyone who chooses to see only the good in her, including her parents (although she never hurts them in any tangible way, according to the film). Nick, meanwhile, suffers from a terrible sense of low self-esteem that doesn't have it in him to leave Amy, despite his obvious neglect of her and their marriage. A lack of spine, as they say. Both are imperfect, and of course, if one is to look at the performance in a "realistic" way, it will sound like an exaggeration of marital discord, as simple as two people unsuited to each other. Perhaps unsuitable for anyone until they regain some of their identity through much needed therapy. Rosamund Pike was stellar like Amy. You can't help but believe her when she shows you her sweet and elegant side at first and then take her words at face value when she recounts horrific events through her diary. And then her real self comes out of the shadows and you remain both sad and shocked for her. The manners, the modulation of her voice as she goes through different phases of her life in front of us – sober, gentle, scared and obnoxious – was amazing. And that ending, that polarizing ending, is perhaps the most intriguing part of the movie. Why go back to this relationship which has given her two partners nothing but misery? It's a shattering and suffocating conclusion to a suffocating relationship. But in a good way, because any movie that leaves questions about the human condition and the psyche with you is worth it. You can watch Gone Girl on Netflix.

