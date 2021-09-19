Centerville Uptown Focuses On Business, Traffic, Food Safety, Jobs, Real Estate, Oregon District, Restaurants, Dayton

Entertainment
The boulevard would start in the area of Sweeneys Seafood Bar & Grill and The Aficionado, he said. That would make West Franklin two lanes with on-street parking west of those two businesses for about two blocks, said Patrick Beckel, owner of The Aficionado.
Beckel, who asked the city for the entertainment district, said the boulevard would not ease the current traffic jams. But he said it would help businesses in the area and calm traffic.
This allows us to install lighted crosswalks, Beckel said. This is the only way to make this downtown area accessible on foot, to have safe places for people to cross the street.
When you have a boulevard with trees in the middle, people don’t run on that street, which makes crossing even safer, he added.
Reassess priorities
It is too early to say if these changes will have an impact on costs and Centervilles Uptown’s construction budget has yet to change, a city official said.
The next step is to take the changes and do an analysis of what that looks like from an investment standpoint so that the city can begin to create functional phases of construction that allow you to achieve that while doing so. having no negative impact on existing traffic or the existing businesses that are there, Norton-Smith said.
The Uptown Plan is a multi-year project to improve access, parking, business growth, green spaces and entertainment in the downtown area.
Its first phase had targeted the northeast quadrant of the Main and Franklin intersection, a junction of two of Ohio’s busiest state highways 48 south of Interstate 675 in Montgomery County.
Construction priorities for Phase I are being reassessed, Norton-Smith said.
We found that closing an entire parking quadrant was just not feasible as it would have a negative impact on businesses, he added. Rather, we’re looking at how to stagger construction across the district to allow us to build these improvements in a way that won’t hurt businesses.
Despite the changes, Norton-Smith said, they are progressing well and we plan to do so and be under construction in 2022 as planned.
Restaurant moving
Uptown restaurant activity has been notable in recent weeks. In August, the Ohio Department of Commerce approved the entertainment district, giving an area with about 100 businesses 15 additional liquor licenses.
The designation is an economic development incentive for restaurateurs to locate here, Serr said.
Also in August, Margot Blondet, co-owner and executive chef of the upscale Oregon District Salar restaurant and lounge, submitted plans for a new dining establishment on West Franklin.
We were all very happy and excited about Salars’ plans, said Centerville Mayor Brooks Compton.
Meanwhile, Panera Bread shut down its North Main business just days before opening a Twp in Washington. site on the road to Lyon.
Days before Panera’s move, the former Las Piramides restaurant site at 101 W. Franklin St. near the western edge of Uptowns was sold. It was bought by a Centerville company planning to open The Brunch Pub, according to state records.
A national chain like Panera wasn’t necessarily what we were trying to create, Norton-Smith said.
Find the right fit
A better fit, he said, would be a regional chain or something that would be a local draw similar to a Salar that has some recognition to its name and a quality product that we believe will help attract people. in the Uptown district.
The Uptown plan, Serr said, relies on private property owners and potential property buyers making investments, and relies on a lot of private capital.
Some companies investing in the area have received money through Centervilles Uptown upgrades. It’s a grant program that can provide up to 50% matching funds for up to $ 15,000 to eligible businesses, according to the city’s website.
Two dentists Michael Krumnauer and Angy Mounir-Toufils and Visiting Angels received funding, Norton-Smith said.
Meanwhile, Centerville has received a number of inquiries from companies looking for existing Uptown spaces and interested new builds, he added.
I would say none of them have pulled the trigger on these moves yet, Norton-Smith said. But we’ve certainly seen an increase in inquiries about what’s available.
