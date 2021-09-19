Entertainment
2021 Emmys: Full Nominees List featuring NJs Mj Rodriguez, Cobra Kai, Madeline Brewer of Handmaids Tale
Prepare your TV snacks, fashion reviews, and your willingness to suspend disbelief for Emmy time.
The nominees for the 2021 Emmy Awards this Sunday include some talent from New Jersey (see full list below).
Among them is Newarks Mj Rodriguez, who is the first transgender actor to be nominated for the lead actress category of the Emmys.
This is the first nomination for Rodriguez, 30, who will make history again as the first trans actor to win an Acting Emmy if she receives the honor for her performance as Blanca Evangelista in Pose. . The show’s third and final season aired this year.
The Drama FX, which features an ensemble of transgender actors, takes place in the underground culture of New York City ballrooms of the ’80s and’ 90s at the height of the AIDS epidemic. (See our interview with Mj Rodriguez, his Emmy-winning co-star Billy Porter nominated again this year and Pose creator Steven Canals and writer-producer Janet Mock on why Rodriguezs Emmy is long overdue. )
Handmaids Tale actress Madeline Brewer, 29, who grew up in Pitman, is also nominated for Supporting Actress in a Drama for her portrayal of Handmaid Janine Lindo (see our interview with Madeline Brewer earlier this year ). The Emmy-winning drama Hulu has been renewed for a fifth season.
Paul W. Downs, who grew up in Sussex, is nominated as showrunner, writer and executive producer of HBO hit Max Hacks, which is in the running for the best comedy series. Downs (Trey Pucker on Broad City), who plays Jimmy on the show, is nominated alongside fellow showrunners and producers Jen Statsky and Lucia Aniello, who is also the show’s director.
Hacks, with three times winner of Emmy Smart jeans as a seasoned actor and Hannah einbinder as a young comedy writer, was nominated for 15 Emmy Awards this year (including nods for Smart and Einbinder) and has been renewed for a second season.
Another show up for Best Comedic Series is Cobra Kai, the Karate Kid revival created by Jersey guys Jon Hurwitz, Hayden Schlossberg (both from Randolph) and Josh Heald (Red Bank). (See our interview with the creators of Cobra Kai.)
The show, which began as a YouTube series, with Karate Kid cast Ralph Macchio and William Zabka reprising the roles of Daniel LaRusso and Johnny Lawrence, was picked up by Netflix for its third season, gaining viewers during the pandemic. A fourth season arrives on Netflix in December and the series has been renewed for a fifth.
And Montclairs Stephen Colbert, host of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, is once again nominated for Best Variety Talk Series.
The 2021 Emmy Awards The 73rd Emmy Awards air at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT Sunday September 19 on CBS. The awards ceremony, hosted by Cedric the Animator, can be streamed live and watched on demand on Paramount Plus.
Netflix series The crown and Disney Plus series The Mandalorian were tied for most Emmy nominations this year at 24 each.
See the full list of Emmy nominees below (trailers contain explicit language).
PRINCIPAL ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES
Aidy Bryant, shrill
Kaley Cuoco, the flight attendant
Allison Janney, mom
Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish
Jean Smart, Hacks
LEAD ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES
Anthony Anderson, Black-ish
Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method
William H. Macy, shameless
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
Kenan Thompson, Kenan
SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES
Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso
Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live
Rosie Perez, the flight attendant
Aidy Bryant, Saturday Night Live
Juno Temple, Ted Lasso
Cecily Strong, Saturday Night Live
SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES
Kenan Thompson, Saturday Night Live
Bowen Yang, Saturday night live
Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso
Carl Clemons-Hopkins, Hacks
Nick Mohammed, Ted Lasso
Brendan Hunt, Ted Lasso
Jeremy Swift, Ted Lasso
Paul Reiser, The Kominsky Method
PRINCIPAL ACTRESS IN A DRAMATIC SERIES
Mj Rodriguez, Pose
Uzo Aduba, in treatment
Emma Corrin, The Crown
Olivia Colman, The Crown
Elizabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale
Jurnee Smollett, Lovecraft Country
LEAD ACTOR IN A DRAMATIC SERIES
Billy Porter, Pose
Sterling K. Brown, that’s us
Jonathan Majors, Lovecraft Country
Josh OConnor, The Crown
Reg Jean Page, Bridgerton
Matthew Rhys, Perry Mason
SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES
Gillian Anderson, The Crown
Ann Dowd, The Handmaids’ Tale
Aunjanue Ellis, Lovecraft Country
Madeline Brewer, The Handmaids’ Tale
Samira Wiley, The Handmaid’s Tale
Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown
Yvonne Strahovski, The Handmaids’ Tale
Emerald Fennell, The Crown
SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DRAMATIC SERIES
OT Fagbenle, The Handmaids’ Tale
Max Minghella, The Handmaid’s Tale
Bradley Whitford, The Handmaids’ Tale
John Lithgow, Perry Mason
Michael K. Williams, Lovecraft Country
Tobias Menzies, The Crown
Giancarlo Esposito, The Mandalorian
Chris Sullivan, it’s us
PRINCIPAL ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR FILM OR ANTHOLOGY
Michaela Coel, I can destroy you
Cynthia Erivo, Genie: Aretha
Elisabeth Olsen, WandaVision
Anya Taylor-Joy: The Queen’s Gambit
Kate Winslet, Easttown mare
PRINCIPAL ACTOR IN A LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR FILM
Paul Bettany, WandaVision
Ewan McGregor, Halston
Lin-Manuel Miranda, Hamilton
Leslie Odom Jr., Hamilton
Hugh Grant, The Defeat
COMIC SERIES
Blackish
Cobra Kai
The Kominsky method
Pen15
Ted lasso
Emilie in Paris
Hacks
The stewardess
DRAMATIC SERIES
Bridgerton
The crown
The boys
The handmaid’s tale
Lovecraft Country
The Mandalorian
Pose
It’s us
LIMITED SERIES OR ANTHOLOGY
I can destroy you
The Underground Railroad
The Queen’s Gambit
Easttown mare
WandaVision
TV FILM
Sylvie Amour
Oslo
Uncle Franck
Robin Roberts presents: Mahalia
Dolly Let’s go Christmas on the square
SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE
Jean Smart, Easttown mare
Julianne Nicholson, Easttown mare
Moses Ingram, The Queen’s Gambit
Kathryn Hahn, WandaVision
Renée Elise Goldsberry, Hamilton
Phillipa Soo, Hamilton
SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR FILM
Paapa Essiedu, I can destroy you
Daveed Diggs, Hamilton
Anthony Ramos, Hamilton
Jonathan Groff, Hamilton
Evan Peters, Easttown mare
Thomas Brodie-Sangster, Le Gambit des Reines
VARIETY SKETCH SERIES
A black lady sketch show
Saturday Night Live
VARIETY DISCUSSION SERIES
Conan
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
Jimmy Kimmel Live
Last week tonight with John Oliver
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
COMPETITION PROGRAM
I have arrived!
RuPauls Drag Race
Top chef
Fantastic race
The voice
For more nominees, visit emmys.com.
Thank you for relying on us to provide journalism you can trust. Please consider supporting NJ.com with a subscription.
Amy Kuperinsky can be reached at [email protected] and follow up to @AmyKup on Twitter.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.nj.com/entertainment/2021/09/emmys-2021-full-nominees-list-with-njs-mj-rodriguez-cobra-kai-madeline-brewer-of-handmaids-tale.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]