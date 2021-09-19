2021 Emmys: Full Nominees List featuring NJs Mj Rodriguez, Cobra Kai, Madeline Brewer of Handmaids Tale

Prepare your TV snacks, fashion reviews, and your willingness to suspend disbelief for Emmy time.

The nominees for the 2021 Emmy Awards this Sunday include some talent from New Jersey (see full list below).

Among them is Newarks Mj Rodriguez, who is the first transgender actor to be nominated for the lead actress category of the Emmys.

This is the first nomination for Rodriguez, 30, who will make history again as the first trans actor to win an Acting Emmy if she receives the honor for her performance as Blanca Evangelista in Pose. . The show’s third and final season aired this year.

The Drama FX, which features an ensemble of transgender actors, takes place in the underground culture of New York City ballrooms of the ’80s and’ 90s at the height of the AIDS epidemic. (See our interview with Mj Rodriguez, his Emmy-winning co-star Billy Porter nominated again this year and Pose creator Steven Canals and writer-producer Janet Mock on why Rodriguezs Emmy is long overdue. )

Emmy nominee Madeline Brewer as Janine in Hulu’s “The Handmaid’s Tale”. Brewer is from Pitman.Hulu

Handmaids Tale actress Madeline Brewer, 29, who grew up in Pitman, is also nominated for Supporting Actress in a Drama for her portrayal of Handmaid Janine Lindo (see our interview with Madeline Brewer earlier this year ). The Emmy-winning drama Hulu has been renewed for a fifth season.

Paul W. Downs, who grew up in Sussex, is nominated as showrunner, writer and executive producer of HBO hit Max Hacks, which is in the running for the best comedy series. Downs (Trey Pucker on Broad City), who plays Jimmy on the show, is nominated alongside fellow showrunners and producers Jen Statsky and Lucia Aniello, who is also the show’s director.

Hacks, with three times winner of Emmy Smart jeans as a seasoned actor and Hannah einbinder as a young comedy writer, was nominated for 15 Emmy Awards this year (including nods for Smart and Einbinder) and has been renewed for a second season.

Meg Stalter as Kayla and Paul Downs as Jimmy in “Hacks”. Downs is nominated as showrunner, screenwriter and executive producer. HBO Max

Another show up for Best Comedic Series is Cobra Kai, the Karate Kid revival created by Jersey guys Jon Hurwitz, Hayden Schlossberg (both from Randolph) and Josh Heald (Red Bank). (See our interview with the creators of Cobra Kai.)

The show, which began as a YouTube series, with Karate Kid cast Ralph Macchio and William Zabka reprising the roles of Daniel LaRusso and Johnny Lawrence, was picked up by Netflix for its third season, gaining viewers during the pandemic. A fourth season arrives on Netflix in December and the series has been renewed for a fifth.

And Montclairs Stephen Colbert, host of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, is once again nominated for Best Variety Talk Series.

Left to right: Cobra Kai creators Jon Hurwitz and Hayden Schlossberg with actor William Zabka, series creator Josh Heald and actor Ralph Macchio in 2018. The Netflix series is nominated for Best Comedy at the Emmys.Craig Barritt | Getty Images

The 2021 Emmy Awards The 73rd Emmy Awards air at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT Sunday September 19 on CBS. The awards ceremony, hosted by Cedric the Animator, can be streamed live and watched on demand on Paramount Plus.

Netflix series The crown and Disney Plus series The Mandalorian were tied for most Emmy nominations this year at 24 each.

See the full list of Emmy nominees below (trailers contain explicit language).

