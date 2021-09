Is Marquise Brown playing on Sunday night? Fantastic injuries update for Chiefs-Ravens Week 2 Sunday night football

Marquise Brown started the season on a high last Monday night, but after a few missed practices this week, it’s “questionable” heading into Sunday night’s game against the Chiefs. He would probably initially sit them in the bubble for most fantasy football owners, even if he was perfectly healthy, but his ankle injury probably causes even more pause. Of course, none of this matters if Hollywood isn’t playing, so knowing the latest updates is important. Fortunately, we’re here to help you with the latest news. We will continue to update this article with news on Brown until the officially active / inactive report is released on Sunday around 6:50 p.m. AND. For all the latest fantasy updates, follow us on Twitter @SN_Fantasy. For injury updates on Sunday afternoon pass receivers, such as Michael Pittman Jr., Jonnu Smith, Darnell mooney, and more,Click here; for the last onBy André Swift, go here. MORE SNF: DK Showdown lineup | Unique FD game range Is Marquise Brown playing on Sunday night? Brown (ankle) didn’t practice on Wednesday or Thursday, although that may have more to do with Baltimore playing Monday last week than anything else. He participated in a limited session on Friday and is officially “questionable“for Sunday night’s game against Kansas City. PPR WEEK 2 RANKS:

quarterback | Running back | Wide receiver | tight end | D / ST | Kicker Brown looked quite the part of Baltimore’s top receiver in Week 1, catching his six targets for 95 yards and a touchdown. Sammy Watkins actually had two more targets and a yard taller, but Hollywood is more explosive and has better chemistry with QB Lamar Jackson. He could still be a bit booming or bankrupt as that is just normal for Baltimore’s heavy offense, but he still has WR3 on the rise every week. STANDARD RANKING FOR WEEK 2:

quarterback | Running back | Wide receiver | tight end | D / ST | Kicker The standard narrative when teams face off against the Chiefs is that the game will turn into a shootout or blowout. In any case, the opponents will have to “pass to call” which should benefit the WRs. Sounds good, but it didn’t help the WRs last year (KC gave the WRs the second lowest number of fantastic points per game), and it didn’t materialize either last week when the Cleveland wide receivers combined for nine catches, 144 yards and no receiving TD. Jarvis Landry rushed into the end zone, but, again, Kansas City gave up more fantastic points to RBs and a decent amount to TEs. WEEK 2 FANTASY: Sleepers | Busts | Start them, sit them down Nonetheless, we like Brown as WR3 for this game simply because of his big play potential. If he’s out, Watkins wins in value. TE Mark Andrews would likely see more targets as well, but there aren’t any other Ravens receivers worth considering in the fantasy.

