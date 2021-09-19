Mayors of the Utah Valley: A Decade of Growth | News, Sports, Jobs





Our beautiful mountain and lake community of Saratoga Springs continues to proactively grow to balance residential growth, attract commercial businesses, and provide improved public amenities and recreation programs. This is evident from the most recent census data which shows that over the past ten years our population has grown to 37,696 people. As we move forward, Saratoga Springs works with business developers and brokers to tell our story and demonstrate the unique dynamics of our city and the surrounding region. Our ability to tell this story played an important role in the completion of Costcos last year and the development of the surrounding support retail business. Olive Garden, Dutch Bros and Apollo Burger to name a few will soon be part of our community. Since Costco’s announcement, a wide variety of businesses have contacted the city and local developers to open new locations in our area. These include everything from new buildings and office space, from additional big box stores to mid-size stores, from fast and casual eateries to sit-down restaurants, to hotels, family entertainment, dance schools, medical services and more. This growth continues to attract developments such as medical campuses such as the Intermountain Healthcare medical campus which will lead the way at the corner of Pioneer Crossing and Crossroads Boulevard this fall. The initial phase of this exciting project will include a stand-alone emergency room and surgical center on the same day. The Saratoga Springs Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints continues to be completed. Over the past year, several transportation improvements in Saratoga Springs have also been made. These improvements include the widening of Redwood Road and the continuous flow intersection at Redwood Road and Pioneer Crossing. These two projects have greatly alleviated east-west congestion as well as north-south traffic in the town of Saratoga Springs, and are the result of many years of planning. The city worked with MAG to secure funding to expand Foothill Blvd. south of Pony Express Parkway at Lariat Blvd. Extend this north-south connection which will run parallel to Redwood Road and allow residents to travel throughout the city. The extension of the Pony Express eastward to Saratoga Road is currently under construction. This extension will allow eastbound traffic to continue on the Pony Express further to reduce congestion on Redwood Road and Pioneer Crossing. So what does all this growth and infrastructure mean for the economic development of Saratoga Springs? This means that more and more retailers and business developers are turning to Saratoga Springs. This is the result of the city proactively cultivating an incredible synergy on which businesses thrive and prosper. Most importantly, this means our residents will continue to find great places to work, eat out, have fun with their families, and enjoy the incredible quality of life in our community. As we like to say in Saratoga Springs, life is better here! Bulletin Join the thousands of people who already receive our daily newsletter.

