The Young Actors of the Baton Rouge Theater use the imagination to transport the audience to the world of The Hobbit | Arts





The Studio Theater stage at the Baton Rouge Theater may be small, but that doesn’t stop the Young Actor’s program from tackling “The Hobbit.” JRR Tolkien’s epic story, which even includes a dragon, opens on September 24. But, as director Jason Breaux pointed out, any scene is only limited by the imagination. “We put our imaginations to work in this production,” said Breaux. “We’ll be using a lot of lighting and special effects, and the audience will feel like they’re in Goblin-town.” This stage adaptation of Edward Mast condenses Tolkien’s classic novel into an hour-long production through the sometimes dark, sometimes charming, and always fascinating world of Middle-earth. The main character Bilbo Baggins, played by Eliana Vargas, a junior from Zachary High School, is a comfortably well-off Hobbit who enjoys exciting adventure stories. Real adventures, however, are not his cup of tea. So when Gandalf the Sorcerer, played by Joey Peno, knocks on Bilbo’s door with a contract to retrieve Lonely Mountain’s treasure from the dragon Smaug, Bilbo is not interested. This is the first acting gig for Peno, an eighth-grader at West Feliciana Middle School. “I like him,” she said of the wizard’s role, “because he doesn’t want people to be hurt. He’s definitely a pacifist, and he doesn’t like to fight against. the people.” But Gandalf knows there will be a fight in this adventure, which is why he brings Thorin Oakenshield, played by college sophomore Molly Bush, along with Thorin’s dwarf gang. Bilbo’s love for a good story eventually gets the better of him, and before he realizes it, he sets out on a perilous quest high above a mountain, into the city of the goblins and into some tunnels, where he comes across a mysterious ring. The ring is what leads to Tolkien’s next story, “The Lord of the Rings,” but the story of “The Hobbit” belongs to Bilbo, who, in order to escape the tunnels, must solve a series of puzzles launched against him by the mysterious Gollum, played by Jackson Dammers. The Catholic high school student describes Gollum as a combination of The Joker, Pennywise the Clown, and actor Lon Chaney’s spooky silent film portrayals of characters such as the Phantom of the Opera. “The Hobbit” runs from September 24 to 26, then again from September 30 to October 30. 3. Sunday mornings start at 2:00 pm; all other performances begin at 7:30 p.m. at TBR’s Studio Theater, 7155 Florida Blvd. Masks are required for all members of the public, along with proof of vaccination or proof of a negative COVID test taken 48 hours or less before the show. Tickets cost $ 30; $ 25 for those 17 and under. Call (225) 924-6496 or visit theatrebr.org.

