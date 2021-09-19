6 actors you didn’t know voices of disney characters





Disney has produced a huge amount of beloved classic movies that fans of all ages have grown up watching. Yet a lot of movies are rebooted and remade for today’s generation. Along with this decision, you have to choose the ideal actor to play the role. For some characters, it may be difficult to replace the original actors. We have heard the voices of Disney characters but do we know which actor or actress is behind the microphone? Here is a list of actors you might not know who lent their voices to bring these famous characters to life: Kristen Bell as Princess Anna (Frozen) The voice of the Princess of Arendelle is lent by none other than the bubbly and witty Kristen Bell. Many were surprised to find out that she was the singer behind Disney songs like For the very first time. Bell succeeded the character like a pro and managed to shine as bright as the character of Broadway star Idina Menzels, Elsa. Christian Bale as Thomas (Pocahontas) Surprisingly, Christian Bale isn’t just Batman. He is also a voice actor who portrayed the role of Thomas from the 1995 Disney film, Pocahontas. Her role was primarily a secondary character. Nonetheless, the character became more interesting upon discovering the actor behind the screen. Scarlett Johansson as Kaa (The Jungle Book) Kaa is an antagonist in The jungle Book movie. It is a giant snake with a great appetite and is originally called male. But the Johanssons version gave it a more interesting twist. Kaa has the ability to hypnotize anyone into falling asleep or controlling their mind. This character is mean and treacherous, even tried to devour Mowgli while he was sleeping. Fortunately, the young boy was saved from death when Baloo, a lazy bear, heard him sing. Gal Gadot as Shank (Ralph Breaks the Internet) The tough rockstar from the sequel Ralph’s wreck the film is played by Wonder Woman herself, Gal Gadot. She is part of an online racing game called Slaughter Race. Interestingly, Gadots’ character Shank was inspired by another character she played, Gisele Yashar from The fast and the furious. She really fits the role of badass girls, doesn’t she? Dwayne The Rock Johnson as Maui (Moana) Maui is a shapeshifter demigod of wind and sea and a master of sailing played by Dwayne Johnson. He is the second main character in the film after Moana. The character has an apparent similarity in build and attitude to the voice actor, so it’s pretty easy to guess. Fun fact: When Johnson was cast for the role, he repeatedly asked his co-actors if he had performed well. Demi Moore as Esmeralda (The Hunchback of Notre Dame) The alluring and mysterious gypsy from the classic Disney movie was played by Demi Moore. The story is based on the novel by Victor Hugo, Notre Dame of Paris, which follows the story of Quasimodo, a church bell ringer with a physical disability. Esmeralda captured the young man’s heart but he was too ugly for her to return her feelings to him.

