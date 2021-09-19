The Sound Of Hollywood – In concert at Cheltenham Town Hall in October





The Studio Orchestra presents The Sound of Hollywood – In Concert Saturday, November 13, 2021 at 7:30 p.m. at Cheltenham Town Hall. Learn more about www.cheltenhamtownhall.org.uk. Following their phenomenal John williams concert in 2019, the Studio Orchestra returns to Cheltenham Town Hall with a sparkling celebration of the world’s greatest film music. With all the strength of an orchestra of 70 handpicked musicians, the concert will celebrate some of the most memorable film scores that have captured our hearts and imaginations over the past 80 years – from the golden age of ‘Hollywood to the present day. Spotlight on the talents of John williams, Bernard hermann, Howard shore, Hans zimmer, Maurice jarre to name a few, the concert will feature iconic music from Harry Potter, Psycho !, Lawrence of Arabia, Pirates of the Caribbean, Star Wars, The Lord of the Rings and many more. Get ready for a cinematic musical adventure like no other and the long-awaited return of a live orchestra! Directed by Jack Campey Jack Campey (Artistic Director and Principal Conductor) said: “We are delighted to return to Cheltenham Town Hall, a truly special venue for us as this is where we had our first concert in 2019, The Music of John williams. The enthusiastic welcome we received blew us away and we just knew we had to come back. The pandemic has turned our plans upside down, but we have worked tirelessly to overcome many challenges to get this concert off the ground and are delighted to finally find the wonderful acoustics of Cheltenham Town Hall. The concert will feature our largest orchestra to date, made up of some of the UK’s best orchestral musicians, and will be a vibrant celebration of iconic film music from the past 80 years. There will be something for everyone at this concert, with music carefully curated to showcase the variety and breadth of film music. The concert will be an opportunity to show the incredible talents of film composers, shining a spotlight that they do not normally receive, only on them. It’s going to be a pure blockbuster! “ The studio orchestra The Studio Orchestra is a professional symphony orchestra of 65 to 80 musicians dedicated to the interpretation of music from cinema, theater and television. Founded by our Artistic Director and Principal Conductor Jack Campey, the orchestra’s goal is to present the glorious music of the visual arts – primarily film, theater and television. It was only in the last 10 years or so that this music emerged from the depths of oblivion and began to be appreciated around the world. We always aim to increase the appreciation and audience for this multifaceted genre of music and to share the joy that this music brings to so many people. It is important to note that the Studio Orchestra provides a platform to showcase the talents of music creators from around the world who inject so much passion and dedication into their craft, whether they are composers, orchestrators or performers. ‘arrangers – they have all spent their lives developing their profession and their talent. Their music has a life beyond the original release in film, theater and TV, so we’re here to bring their art form to the fore. The orchestra is made up of some of the UK’s finest professional independent musicians. Each musician brings their own musicality, experience and style, which helps give this special sound to the orchestra. We want to grow within the UK music industry and serve as an important bridge between popular and classical music. www.thestudioorchestra.co.uk

