Lost Boys remake starring Noah Jupe and Jaeden Martell is coming





Thirty-four years after its release, the photo of the teenage vampire from LA The lost boys is ready for a remake. As stated in the hollywood reporter, a new version of Warner Bros. is in preparation with Noah Skirt and Jaeden Martell in the main roles. Skirt is best known for the A quiet place movies and has already been seen in honey boy and Ford vs. Ferrari. Martell was in the This movies and Knives Out. He regrouped with Knives Out co-featured Chris evans in the thriller Apple TV + Defend Jacob. Considering the catalog of originals of late 1980s idols, including Jason patrick, Kiefer Sutherland, Corey Feldman, Alex Winter, and the late Corey Haim, we should expect more casting news as this film gets closer to production. (The original, directed by Joel Schumacher, also co-starring Jami gertz, Diane Wiest, and Edward Herrmann.) Warner Bros. appealed to the British director Jonathan entwistle (not to be confused with John entwistle), creator of shows The end of the F*world and I don’t agree with that, to take the helm. The script is written by Randy McKinnon, who worked on the shows Great Army and Bedrooms, and also writes an adaptation of DC Comicss Static shock. The lost boys was a relative success at the time, capturing the zeitgeist with its gothic look and soundtrack with INXS and Echo & the Bunnymen (covering the doors, Not less). Following its success, Schumacher tried to get a sequence called Lost girls off the ground but could not do so. Two direct DVD sequels emerged in 2008 and 2010, with Feldman in both and Sutherlands son. Angus in. There were also related comics. Variety Remarks one Lost boys The pilot was in the works at The CW, but was scrapped early in the coronavirus pandemic. More great stories from Vanity Show Little Unhappy Trees: The Dark Legacy of Bob Ross

