Police arrest Bollywood actor Sunil Shetty in Mercedes-Benz G-Wagen for clicking photos [Video]





Mumbai’s sea link is very popular and is one of the best places to watch supercars. Often, celebrities cross this bridge as well and since it is an important part of the city, traffic policing is quite common here. Here’s a video that shows traffic police stopping a Sunil Shetty Mercedes-Benz G-Wagen, and then they took pictures with the actor. The video of CS12 Vlogs shows two traffic police officers with the Mercedes-Benz G-Class G350D at the end of the Sea Link. We don’t know why the police stopped the vehicle in the first place. Also read: India-made Jeep Wrangler launched priced at Rs 53.9 lakh However, in the video, the two policemen were posing with Sunil Shetty, who was in the co-pilot’s seat of the G-Wagen. The two staff members took turns posing with the actor. Sunil Shetty did not get out of the car. He glanced out the window of the G-Wagen to pose with the staff. Sunil Shetty loves his SUVs. The actor owns many SUVs, including the Hummer H2. He also rides in a Jeep Wrangler, Mercedes-Benz GLS and Land Rover Range Rover. The Mercedes-Benz G-Class appears to be a new addition to the garage. Sunil was seen with this car for the first time. This is the latest G-Class which comes with new headlights and DRL rings. Many celebrities in India own G-Wagen in India including Hardik Pandya, Sara Ali Khan, Jimmy Shergill, Ranbir Kapoor and more. Mercedes-Benz G-Class 2021 Mercedes-Benz released the current generation model in 2019. Since then it has become very popular and is often seen on the roads. It uses electromechanical steering with double wishbone suspension at the front and a rigid axle at the rear. The G-Class is extremely capable and can certainly climb almost anywhere. The construction is body on chassis, which makes it more reliable. In addition, it has three locking differentials, a low-range gear configuration and a massive 241mm ground clearance. The G350d has a wading capacity of 700mm. Even the approach angle is now better than the previous model. It now has an approach angle of 30.9 degrees, a tilt angle of 29.9 degrees, and a departure angle of 25.7 degrees. The Mercedes-Benz G-Class is an iconic car and the brand has retained its iconic design for decades. The new model features 20-inch alloy rims, a massive 12.3-inch display that serves as an instrument cluster and an infotainment screen. It also has leather upholstery, electric front seats, multifunction steering wheel, push-button start, cruise control, LED headlights, climate control system. three zones, ambient lighting and many other features. Read also: Tata Nexon goes off-piste in the Himalayas (Video)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cartoq.com/police-stop-sunil-shetty-mercedes-benz-g-wagen/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos