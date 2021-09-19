Son Aryaman Misses Bobby Deol As He Returns To College, Shares Family Photo; Preity Zinta sends love | Bollywood





Actor Bobby Deol dedicated an Instagram post to his oldest son, Aryaman, who is returning to college in the United States. He shared a photo, also featuring his wife Tanya Deol, and the three were seen wearing color-matched outfits. Back in college, I already miss you, you love yourself my Aryaman. #loveyou #missyou #newyork, the post was captioned. Actors Preity Zinta, Adhyayan Suman, and Sachin Shroff, among others, dropped heart emojis on it. Wellness Coach and Author Deanne Panday commented: Awwwww my most beautiful Aryaman Enjoy college life and stay safe my love. + Aryaman, 20, studies business management in the United States. In an interview with the Hindustan Times in 2019, Bobby said he was inclined towards education but might want to pursue an acting career in the future. My son is studying management at the moment, and is inclined towards education. I am proud that my son enjoys studying and I want him to have a very broad mind to think about the profession he wants to get into. Someday I’m sure he would want to be an actor, but whether he like it or not, that’s not something I’m sure. He’s only 18, he can do whatever he wants, he said. Read also | Bobby Deol on son Dharam: He already has six pack abs, keep challenging me to try new things Bobby, who made his Bollywood debut with Barsaat in 1995, has appeared in films such as Gupt: The Hidden Truth, Soldier, Ajnabee, Humraaz and Jhoom Barabar Jhoom. He started the second round of his career with Race 3 in 2018. Since then he has starred in films such as Housefull 4 and Class of 83. Next, Bobby will be seen in films such as Penthouse, Love Hostel, and Animal. He will also reunite with his father Dharmendra and older brother Sunny Deol for their home production, Apne 2. The film will feature three generations of the Deol family, with Sunnys eldest son Karan Deol representing the younger generation.

