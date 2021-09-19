Directors Guild of America elects Lesli Linka Glatter as new president – The Hollywood Reporter





The Directors Guild of America has named Lesli Linka Glatter as its new president, the craftsmen union said on Saturday. Glatter, a seasoned director of television shows such as Country and The good woman, was elected by acclamation by delegates at the Guild’s national biennial convention on Saturday in Los Angeles. She succeeds West wing director and executive producer Thomas Schlamme, who announced he had stepped down after four years in the role in a letter published in the September edition of Monthly DGA magazine. “I am honored to have been chosen by my peers to serve as President, and I am committed to continuing our Guild’s great legacy of protecting the economic and creative rights of our members, always with a look to the future. Glatter said in a statement. A member of the Guild since 1985, Glatter has served on its National Board of Directors since 2003 (including as Senior Vice President) and has worked on three bargaining committees, including its most recent iteration. She was also a member or alternate of the Western Directors Council and a member of the PAC Leadership Council and the Creative Rights Committee. “And there’s nothing that makes me more optimistic about our future than looking around at this great, deeply creative and incredibly diverse board representing the future of this industry,” Glatter continued. “I am blown away by their generosity of spirit and their dedication to serving their colleagues, even though they juggle such demanding and successful careers. In these times of great technological and cultural change, we are ready to meet the challenges that lie ahead. And just like we have done throughout our 85 year history, together we will win. “ With CEOs serving two-year terms, Glatter will lead negotiations for the union’s next base deal, which are set for 2023. Along with the DGA, a major part of the coalition of entertainment unions (alongside SAG-AFTRA, IATSE, Teamsters and Basic Crafts) which negotiated the back-to-work safety agreement with the Alliance of Producers of film and television, Glatter will also play a role in updating security protocols as the COVID-19 pandemic evolves. Along with the election of Glatter, Mary Rae Thewlis was re-elected National Vice-President, while former President of the DGA, Paris Barclay, will assume the duties of Secretary-Treasurer. Betty Thomas has been elected first vice president, while Ron Howard, Barry Jenkins, Seith Mann, Ava DuVernay and Lily Olszewski hold additional vice president positions. In December, the Guild became the first Hollywood union to share concerns about WarnerMedia’s date-and-date release strategy in 2021, sources tell. Hollywood journalist that the union sent a critical letter to Warner Bros. CEO Ann Sarnoff, requesting a meeting to discuss the decision. In his farewell letter to members, outgoing president Schlamme said the union would need the solidarity of its members to meet “the challenges on the horizon at this time of transition are only intensifying”. He added: “We need you. Have your say and be part of this diverse family. It is our collective and evolving character of always learning, always doing better and always trying harder that makes us what we are: united, daring and unstoppable. Representing around 18,600 members, the DGA negotiates on behalf of directors, assistant directors, unit production managers, directors, stage managers and production assistants.

