Juhi Chawla shares comeback video from first TV show, says she kept forgetting lines: I was new and so nervous | Bollywood

Juhi Chawla shared a return video of one of her appearances on a TV series and revealed that she does not remember her lines during the filming. She wore a royal outfit in the music video for the 1986 series Bahadur Shah Zafar. Reposting the video, which was originally shared by a fan club, she also claimed that she didn’t see the final version until she recently discovered it on Instagram.

A few attendants did a touch up on Juhi as the arrival of a member of the royal family was announced. She greets the man as a subordinate would greet a member of royalty. The clip was brutally edited and we mostly see parts where Juhi is speaking. The video ended with her saying a few lines referring to Mughal emperors.

Directed by Ravi Chopra and BR Chopra, Bahadur Shah Zafar starred Mukesh Khanna, Ashok Kumar, Raj Babbar and Gufi Paintal among others. Juhi filmed for her part a year after making her Bollywood debut in 1986. Her first film was Sultanate but she was not recognized until 1988 with Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak in which she starred alongside Aamir Khan. .

Sharing the video, Juhi wrote, Throwback Alert! BR Chopra is a series where they gave me an important guest appearance. It was a daylong shoot, I remember I was very, very new and so nervous that during the shooting I forgot my lines. Ravi Chopraji was directing and he didn’t lose patience even once, he kept telling me to be calm .. to relax .. he was very kind. “

She added, Also, I would like to thank @bestofjuhi who dug up this clip. After this shoot which dates maybe back to 1987, I have never seen it and today is the first time after all these years and I am amazed to be able to say these lines. seen in me, why he threw me. and now I see him TV series: Bahadur Shah Zafar.

Juhi Chawla will soon be seen in Rishi Kapoor’s latest film Sharmaji Namkeen.