Thalaivi Film Review – Despite powerful performances, the film is another Bollywood biographical dud. – The second angle





Cast – Kangana Ranaut, Arvind Swami, Bhagyashree, Nassar, Jisshu Sengupta Director – AL Vijay Ratings – 2.5 / 5 Bollywood rarely gets a biopic and thalaïvi is just another example. Thalaivi finds himself in a aimless search of a weighted aspect while trying to create a tale about the life of 6 times Tamil Nadu CM Jayalalitha. Jayalalitha or popularly known as Amma was a strong, stubborn and courageous woman. She succeeded in a political world that was previously known as the Men’s World. She won the reign of a political party and courageously established her league by creating a legacy like no other. She is a figure of worship by many people for her work. The story of his life is worth filming. She was presented as a political misfit and it was predicted that her race would not last long, but she proved otherwise with her strong will. There have been several films announced about his life after his death and this one got the strongest buzz with the presence of Kangana. Her life as an actress, activist, then politician is concise to snippets of information already known to the public. There were a lot of animated scenes just to portray the lead in the best way, which is a regular issue with the majority of the biopic. Even if Kangana was the main focus of the movie and the promotions, it didn’t help the movie. Initially, it is a laughing girl who wants to go to the cinema and is deeply impressed by MGR. Arvind Swamy starred as MGR and his great performance somehow managed to save the show. MGR goes from the big screens to a political idol in Tamil Nadu. Jayalalitha is unable to hide his feelings for MGR, which comes as a shock to his senior cinematographer and film producer. RM Veerappan. There are retro scenes between Jayalalitha and MGR in the first half. There are colorful retro costumes, dances with the trees, and immersive sets with open spaces that take the viewer back to that time. Their romance is described as a teenage story. There are gaps in the direction and conception of the story by director AL Vijay. The dialogues are a bit empty and lack important content. A handful of dialogue is powerful at the end of almost all the important scenes, but it doesn’t work. Sensational dramatic events are a downside to screenwriting. Using montages to display the passing of the years is a quick rush. The extra exaggeration of events for more drama and commercial appeal has always been a fundamental issue with this film. Some movies like this will surely tarnish Jayalalitha’s image. Kangana is good and powerful but leaves behind. She doesn’t speak Tamil, there are lip syncs that don’t exactly match the scenes leaving the English lip sync. Samuthirakani’s performance as RN Veerappan is a life-saving performance as an antagonist. He’s perfect with his expressions and he nails his character naturally better than Kangana. Thambi Ramaiah as the Guardian of Kangana is a different and warm personality among the wicked people around him. Nasser plays Mu Karuna with a cunning role. One disappointment in the film is the disrespectful portrayal of the character of Karunas. The big performances couldn’t go due to the bad writing of the characters. At one point, he felt that policymakers had done their best to avoid political complication. Still, all in all, you can watch some great performances, some great sets, and take a look at the impressive story of Jayalalitha’s growth in power. Also Read: Top 5 Movies That Contributed To The Disappearance Of Cinema

