Karisma Kapoor receives compliments from Bollywood stars for stunning new photos

Vikrant Massey commented: “My heart just skipped a beat” New Delhi: There are the divas and then there is Karisma Kapoor. The actress, who became a national idol with her measured performances and gorgeous looks in the ’90s, has been selective with her plans for the past decade. But his time away from the big screen by no means diminished his popularity with fans or co-stars. A quick glance at her social media account will tell you that Karisma Kapoor remains a fan favorite. And she proved it again when she shared a photo of herself on Instagram on Saturday. Dressed in a traditional Indian ensemble, the actress looked more beautiful than ever and several Bollywood stars gathered in the comments section to tell her so. Sharing the image, Karisma Kapoor wrote, To be to become, with a flower emoji. Reacting to the photo, Dia Mirza wrote, Magnificent. Karisma’s girlfriend and model actress Malaika Arora said, Superb. Singer Kanika Kapoor wrote Gorgeous, while Maheep Kapoor dropped heart eyes and fiery emojis. Fashion designer Saba Pataudi said: Mahsha Allah. Saba is the sister of Karisma’s brother-in-law, Saif Ali Khan. Saif is married to Karisma’s sister, Kareena Kapoor Khan. Actor Vikrant Massey responded to the picture by saying: My heart just skipped a beat. Same Vikrant, same. Take a look at the image here: A few days ago, Karisma Kapoor made fans dizzy when she shared a photo of herself on social media. Posting the picture, she wrote, Looking back. I’m still trying to figure out which movie it is. Guesses? The fans were more than happy to help and the movies Shikari and Dulhan Hum Le Jayenge came as the top picks. Even this photo received compliments from Karisma from friends and fans. Reality TV star Bhavana Pandey left a bunch of heart emojis in the comments section. Karisma Kapoor likes to keep it raw and real on social media. We recently saw her in sportswear in a candid image. In the caption she mentioned, The sun is finally out. But even the sun is not a stain on Karisma’s shine, we think. Look at the photo and decide for yourself. Karisma Kapoor was also seen flirting with the sun in another image. This time she was basking in the warmth of the rays. She wrote, Sunshine is my favorite filter. Karisma Kapoor was last seen in the ALT Balaji web series, Mentality. When it comes to movies, his recent work includes cameos in films such as Bombay Talkies and Zero.

