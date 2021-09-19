Entertainment
Did you know Prabhas made a special appearance in THIS Bollywood disaster before he became a Pan-Indian star?
Pan-Indian star of the entertainment industry, Prabhas is currently one of the biggest names in the country. While the monstrous success of the Baahubali franchise has made him a household name, you might not know that the actor appeared in a Bollywood film, which was a box office disaster. We are talking about Ajay Devgn and Sonakshi Sinha with Action Jackson, which was directed by Prabhudeva. Prabhas featured in the song Punjabi Mast with the main cast. Interestingly, Shahid Kapoor was also grooving in this track.
Professionally, Prabhas is preparing for the release of Radhe Shyam. The handsome guy endorsed the image of a boy lover after a long time and we are sure he will impress us with his charming presence. The film also stars Pooja Hegde, Sachin Khedekar, Krishnam Raju, Priyadarshi, Bhagyashree, Kunaal Roy Kapur, Sathyan, Murali Sharma and Sasha Chettri in key roles. It is produced under the UV Creations, Gopikrishna Pictures and T-Series banners. The film will be released in six languages Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, English and Kannada.
Speaking about the film, Maine Pyar Kiya actress Bhagyashree said, “Prabhas’ film, which is a period film set in the 1970s, is based in Europe. It is a love story. . The character, my look, the sets and the actors were designed with great detail. It’s amazing to see the producers Vikram Reddy, Vamsi Krishna Reddy and Pramod Uppalapati shell out a lot of money to make the film huge. I have to give special credits to cinematographer Manoj Paramahamsa, who took some brilliant photos in the film. “The film is slated to hit screens on January 14 and will be starring Mahesh Babu’s Sarkaru Vaari Paata and Pawan’s Bheemla Nayak Kalyan. So, are you excited about this pan-Indian adventure? Tweet us @bollywood_life.
