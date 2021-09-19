Ryan Reynolds said – Hollywood started copying Bollywood, Kangana Ranaut also immediately took a jibe





Kangana Ranaut and Ryan Reynolds Hollywood actor Ryan Reynolds recently spoke about Hollywood and Bollywood during the promotion of his upcoming movie “Free Guy”. He shared a promotional video on YouTube, in which he was seen saying that fans say Hollywood movies are influenced by Bollywood. He said if you think Hollywood is just copying Bollywood, then the answer is yes. There is no shame in us, there is no shame at all. Now on that statement from Ryan, Kangana Ranaut has taken aim at Hollywood as well. Criticizing the US film industry on Ryan’s statement, Kangana Ranaut accused Hollywood of stealing the screen from India, meaning Hollywood releases most of its films on the Indian big screen. , but Bollywood films don’t come out as much abroad. Sharing Ryan’s statement on her Instagram Story, Kangana Ranaut wrote And Trying To Steal Our Screen Check out Kangana Ranaut’s post here This is not the first time that Kangana Ranaut has expressed concern over the dominance of Hollywood films on the Indian big screen. Speaking to the media while promoting Thalaivi, Kangana recently said that American and English films should be discouraged because they take up our screens. We have to behave like a nation. We must stop dividing like North India or South India. We must first enjoy our own films, whether they are Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu or Punjabi. Currently, on the working front of Kangana Ranaut, the actress is benefiting these days from the success of her film Thalaivi. In this film directed by AL Vijay, Kangana played the role of Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu Jayalalithaa, which was well received by audiences. Other than that, Kangana Ranaut will be considered an Air Force pilot in the Sarvesh Mewada Tejas. Besides Tejas, there is also Dhakad and Sita in preparation for Kangana Ranaut. Also Read – What Deepika Asked Ranveer Singh During ‘Ask Me Anything’ Session The Actor Said I Just Reached Bigg Boss Marathi 3: Mahesh Manjrekar’s ‘Bigg Boss Marathi’ starts from today, know when and where you can watch

.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.newsncr.com/entertainment/ryan-reynolds-said-hollywood-has-started-copying-bollywood-kangana-ranaut-also-immediately-took-a-jibe/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos