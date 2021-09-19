Sindhi food, vegan diet for Ranveer Singh: actor reveals this and more in ask-me session





Ranveer Singh, in his recent ask me anything on Instagram session, answered a few funny questions from his followers, which included everything from sports to his current favorite show, his favorite movie, whether early morning or night owl, and what he calls his wife Deepika Padukone, among others.

(Photo: Instagram / @ ranveersingh) (Photo: Instagram / @ ranveersingh) The latter even crashed his session, asking him when he would return home, to which he replied that he was on his way, and that he would eat at home. The actor answered many other questions with a touch of humor, and most notably, revealed which type of diet he prefers. The 36-year-old shared with his fans that he is on a vegan diet, which is essentially a herbal diet. (Photo: Instagram / @ ranveersingh) Some time ago the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India had also posted on Twitter on the need to consume a plant-based diet, which many see as a more sustainable way of eating. According to the FSSAI, the benefits of a plant-based diet include: * Lower overall cholesterol levels

* Less risk of stroke and obesity

* Reduced risk of diabetes

* High in fiber

* Reduced carbon footprint Following a diet rich in plants is associated with various health benefits.#EatRightIndia #HealthForAll #SwasthaBharat @MoHFW_INDIA @drharshvardhan @MIB_India @PIB_India @mygovindia pic.twitter.com/ErifhcqVb0 FSSAI (@fssaiindia) July 12, 2020 Ruchi Sharma, nutritionist and founder of EAT.FIT.REPEAT, had said previously indianexpress.com that veganism (vegan diet) is a kind of lifestyle that tries to exclude all forms of meat and animal products, because vegan society believes that all animals have the right to be free from human use, whether for food, clothing, or for any other useful purpose ”. According to Sharma, veganism does not allow the consumption of any animal product, be it milk, honey, meat, eggs, whey, casein or even products like leather, silk, beeswax, latex, soaps, etc., which involve the use of animals. (Photo: Instagram / @ ranveersingh) Interestingly, Singh, who is Sindhi, also shared during the AMA session that his favorite Sindhi dish includes “Sindhi curry with rice and boondi, and arbi tuk on the side”. If you want to taste the Sindhi food yourself – which originated in the Sindh region of Pakistan – here is a traditional dish Sindhi kadhi recipe. In addition, here is a set Sindhi thali recipe it’s up to you to satiate your taste buds. For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss the latest updates!

