Ayushmann Khurrana to Vicky Kaushal: Who Was Your BEST DRESSED Bollywood Actor of the Week?





With an inspiring week served, we can’t help but take notes ASAP. Whether you’re waiting to save your favorite pants or jacket, there’s a fixture here that you can use for the next seven days. The coolest, handsome men in B-town put their airport looks on for dinner. Read to make your days super stylish! Why say no to boost your style when you have outfits that are easy to put on? Spotted just outside the airport, Varun Dhawan showed us how to stick with jeans and a casual t-shirt through the many options available. Its ultra-functional, and an advocate of comfort at all times. He chose white jeans that he paired with a pastel green t-shirt. He left it in the air for a casual look, ideal for the jet set. A backpack and black-rimmed sunglasses rounded off her OOTD. Nothing quite as amazing and ideal as lace-up shoes that pair well. Are you the type to wear a jacket all day? Walk around with outfits so on point. Sunny Kaushal chose to layer her multicolored print shirt with a suede zip jacket. The rolled up sleeve is the style we were looking for right now. He paired it with black denim pants and white sneakers with contrasting red details. Ayushmann Khurranas’ original outfits are a reminder of how contemporary style should be. Swearing again by the prints and colors, he wore a white t-shirt and chic layered it with a printed jacket that he clubbed with white sweatpants. Look at the detail of the red patchwork and the detail of the purple tie. Too many hues and all we think about is love in a picture. With white shoes, sunglasses, a watch and a headband, he pulled off his look. John Abraham has always been the inspiration for the eyes. Here’s a head-to-toe black look that aims to bring the best of athleisure. From the black t-shirt to the printed hooded jacket to jogging, it is sure to stay on trend. He skipped the accessories and slipped his feet into black lace-up shoes. Ready to take off, cool daddy, Saif Ali Khan was spotted at the airport with the firstborn, Taimur. Partially paired with her boyfriend, the star was seen in a black shirt and her favorite white pants. He chose to complement his outfit with brown suede mojari, bracelets, a watch and black rimmed sunglasses. Who wouldn’t want to keep checkered outfits on hand? The print is just plain eye-catching, right? Vicky Kaushal adapted it for an airport look. He styled the black and white hooded jacket with blue denim pants. Sneakers, a blue mask, and black sunglasses best locked her OOTN. Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor set goals last night in stylish outfits. For his date with his wife, he donned a black typography t-shirt with Wasted Youth printed on it. He paired it with black pants, a mask, and sneakers. Sporty and so beautiful! What style did you like the most? Let us know in the comments below. For more fashion and beauty information, follow @pinkvillafashion Read also |5 times Bollywood heroes gave us a glimpse into their brave beard game

