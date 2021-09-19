Jefferson County Farm Tour Ends Today





PORT TOWNSEND – Dee Norlin gasped when she saw another flower inside the Orchid House. All around her, green ferns and purple and mauve flowers breathed the warm air. Next, Norlin, who lives in Port Townsend, returned to sunny Saturday morning at the RainCoast Farm Food Bank Garden. Margaret More of Port Townsend cuts flowers at Wilderbee Farm, one of eight sites open during the Jefferson County Farm Tour on Saturday and Sunday. (Diane Urbani de la Paz / Peninsula Daily News) This is the Jefferson County Farm Tour, a self-guided tour from Quilcene through Chimacum to the outskirts of Port Townsend. Admission is a suggested $ 10 per group – although no one is turned down for lack of funds – for the 19th annual event, which ends today. The Food Bank Garden, located inside RainCoast Farm across from the Jefferson County Airport, has many faces. Peppers, orchids and tomatoes each grow in their own greenhouses. Beside these, rows of green leafy vegetables spread out in the open garden. Various varieties of apples are presented for inspection by visitors to the farm. The volunteers cultivate it all, sometimes with unexpected tools. On Saturday, Mary Hunt shows visitors the “Feed Jefferson County” sign inside the tomato greenhouse at Raincoast Farms Food Bank Garden. The Port Townsend operation is one of seven stops on the Jefferson County Farm Tour, which continues today. (Diane Urbani de la Paz / Peninsula Daily News) “We use an electric toothbrush on the flowers” to speed up pollination of the tomato plants, said Mary Hunt, who greeted people in the tomato greenhouse full of 44 large pots. Hunt also showed visitors the “Feed Jefferson County” billboard, illustrating the network of community and school gardens, gleaners and food banks that donate and receive locally grown produce. In addition to the farms open today for in-person tours, the Jefferson County Farm Tour offers an online presentation of another set of local farms that are not open to the public. You will find information on all aspects of the visit on GetonTheFarm.org and at Farm Tour Central, aka Chimacum Corner Farmstand at 9122 Rhody Drive. Raincoast Farm co-owner Margaret Stoermer, right, chats with Seattle visitor Jessica Cunningham outside the garden at the Raincoast Farms food bank in Port Townsend on Saturday. The Jefferson County Farm Tour, with seven locations open for in-person tours, continues today. (Diane Urbani de la Paz / Peninsula Daily News) Here are the farms open today from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. unless otherwise specified. • Jacobs’ Fleece and Ananda Hill Farm & Fiber, 3940 Leland Valley Road West, Quilcene, with Shetland sheep, a fiber market, and spinning and knitting demonstrations. • Finnriver farm and cider house, 124 Center Road, Chimacum, open from noon to 9 p.m. with cider tastings, local food carts, live music, and partner booths including the Organic Seed Alliance, the North Olympic Salmon Coalition and the Jefferson Land Trust. • Sunfield biodynamic farm, 111 Sunfield Lane, Port Hadlock, with guided walking tours at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. today and self-guided tours throughout the day. • White Lotus Farm and Space Twin Provisions, 3723 Beaver Valley Road, Port Ludlow, with heritage chickens, Romney sheep, vegetables, flowers and sourdough bread. • Wild bee farm, 223 Cook Ave., Port Townsend, featuring flower picking, British Sheep Soay, mead tastings and nature trails. • Eaglemount wine and cider, 1893 S. Jacob Miller Road, Port Townsend, with an apple orchard on his 1883 property. • Marine vineyard, 1673 Woodland Drive, Port Townsend, a 3 acre expanse of vines and young olive trees. • the food bank garden at the RainCoast farm, 12224 Airport Cutoff Road, Port Townsend, with fruits, vegetables, flowers and composting. ________ Jefferson County Senior Reporter Diane Urbani de la Paz can be reached at 360-417-3509 or [email protected]



