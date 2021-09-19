Entertainment
Hospital Playlist 2 Child Actor Kim Jun Reveals Most Memorable Scene, How He Started Acting & More
Child actor Kim Jun shared what drew him to acting and some memorable moments from tvNs Hospital Playlist 2!
Kim Jun played the cute and adorable Woo Joo, son of Lee Ik Jun (Jo Jung Suk |) in Hospital Playlist 2, which aired its final episode on September 16. He stole the show and won the hearts of viewers with his witty and surprisingly mature responses to his dad, like his statement that they would go camping when the cicadas roost. As the only child actor on the hospital’s playlist set, he also captured the hearts of everyone in the cast.
Kim Jun began the interview by simply stating that he lived in Daejeon town and would be driving with his mother and older brother to the set. When asked how he started playing, he explained: My brother started playing first, so after following him around I started playing when I was five.
After stopping to ask what an audition was, Kim Jun continued laughing, I’m not very nervous during auditions because I’m a manly man! Meanwhile, his mother who was by his side commented, Even though he says that, he’s really nervous right now.
As for his most memorable scene, Kim Jun chose the scene where he went camping with his onscreen father. The mountains where I filmed the camping scene with Jo Jung Suk were so pretty, so I liked it, he shared. I ran and played a lot that day. Oh, but having to walk to the top was exhausting. I wish there had been an air conditioner.
Kim Jun described acting as difficult for him but also enjoyable, saying I memorize the script while listening to my mom read it to me. My brother also helps me a lot. I often role-play with him to memorize the lines. Then, as if to memorize lyrics, the lines come out of my mouth.
When the interviewer complimented Kim Jun on his crying abilities, Kim Jun shared: When I cry a lot, I try to be Woo Joo himself. I’m like, Im Woo Joo, Im Woo Joo. When Jo Jung Suk got hurt and had to cry, I wasn’t that sad, ha ha. But when I heard Cue! I did well and I cried a lot.
Kim Jun is currently juggling his acting career and life as a freshman in his elementary school. When asked how his friends react to his acting, he replied: They just say Oh, I saw you on TV. You might ask if it’s interesting for my friends to recognize me on TV, but it’s not really. When they tell me that, I just think, Oh, so you watched the drama yesterday. ‘
When he comes home from school, Kim Jun usually washes his hands, plays with his brother, and studies, in addition to practicing rap. Revealing his love for rap, Kim Jun said, “My dream is to become a rapper and an actor. My favorite rapper is MUSHVENOM. I can also rap very quickly on Outsiders songs. He followed up with a quick performance of a verse from Wonstein and Lil Bois Freak.
Amazed at its precise pronunciation, the interviewer said he could try Mnets Show Me the Money. He responded with a chuckle, Oh, should I try? I’ll try much later. I can’t at this time.
Korea will soon be celebrating Chuseok, a three-day harvest festival. Kim Jun said he plans to play games like tag and soccer with his older brother and cousin. Concluding the interview with a holiday greeting to viewers, Kim Jun said, I practiced this. One, two, three viewers! Hope you have a good Chuseok. Also pay attention to COIVD-19!
Also check out an interview with Jo Jung Suk here!
Source (1)
How does this article make you feel?
|
Sources
2/ https://www.soompi.com/article/1489353wpp/hospital-playlist-2-child-actor-kim-jun-reveals-his-most-memorable-scene-how-he-began-acting-and-more
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]