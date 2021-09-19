Hospital Playlist 2 Child Actor Kim Jun Reveals Most Memorable Scene, How He Started Acting & More

Child actor Kim Jun shared what drew him to acting and some memorable moments from tvNs Hospital Playlist 2!

Kim Jun played the cute and adorable Woo Joo, son of Lee Ik Jun (Jo Jung Suk |) in Hospital Playlist 2, which aired its final episode on September 16. He stole the show and won the hearts of viewers with his witty and surprisingly mature responses to his dad, like his statement that they would go camping when the cicadas roost. As the only child actor on the hospital’s playlist set, he also captured the hearts of everyone in the cast.

Kim Jun began the interview by simply stating that he lived in Daejeon town and would be driving with his mother and older brother to the set. When asked how he started playing, he explained: My brother started playing first, so after following him around I started playing when I was five.

After stopping to ask what an audition was, Kim Jun continued laughing, I’m not very nervous during auditions because I’m a manly man! Meanwhile, his mother who was by his side commented, Even though he says that, he’s really nervous right now.

As for his most memorable scene, Kim Jun chose the scene where he went camping with his onscreen father. The mountains where I filmed the camping scene with Jo Jung Suk were so pretty, so I liked it, he shared. I ran and played a lot that day. Oh, but having to walk to the top was exhausting. I wish there had been an air conditioner.

Kim Jun described acting as difficult for him but also enjoyable, saying I memorize the script while listening to my mom read it to me. My brother also helps me a lot. I often role-play with him to memorize the lines. Then, as if to memorize lyrics, the lines come out of my mouth.

When the interviewer complimented Kim Jun on his crying abilities, Kim Jun shared: When I cry a lot, I try to be Woo Joo himself. I’m like, Im Woo Joo, Im Woo Joo. When Jo Jung Suk got hurt and had to cry, I wasn’t that sad, ha ha. But when I heard Cue! I did well and I cried a lot.

Kim Jun is currently juggling his acting career and life as a freshman in his elementary school. When asked how his friends react to his acting, he replied: They just say Oh, I saw you on TV. You might ask if it’s interesting for my friends to recognize me on TV, but it’s not really. When they tell me that, I just think, Oh, so you watched the drama yesterday. ‘

When he comes home from school, Kim Jun usually washes his hands, plays with his brother, and studies, in addition to practicing rap. Revealing his love for rap, Kim Jun said, “My dream is to become a rapper and an actor. My favorite rapper is MUSHVENOM. I can also rap very quickly on Outsiders songs. He followed up with a quick performance of a verse from Wonstein and Lil Bois Freak.

Amazed at its precise pronunciation, the interviewer said he could try Mnets Show Me the Money. He responded with a chuckle, Oh, should I try? I’ll try much later. I can’t at this time.

Korea will soon be celebrating Chuseok, a three-day harvest festival. Kim Jun said he plans to play games like tag and soccer with his older brother and cousin. Concluding the interview with a holiday greeting to viewers, Kim Jun said, I practiced this. One, two, three viewers! Hope you have a good Chuseok. Also pay attention to COIVD-19!

