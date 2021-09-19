Sangeeta Bijlani, Asked About Ex-Boyfriend Salman Khan, Cites Maine Pyaar Kiya | Bollywood

Sangeeta Bijlani and Salman Khan dated for a decade and were on the brink of marriage before going their separate ways. However, they remained friends even after the separation. Sangeeta then married cricketer Mohammed Azharuddin, but they separated in 2010.

A friend for decades now, Sangeeta opened up about her equation with Salman in a recent interview. The old-time actor, speaking to a major daily, also revealed who else she comes in contact with in the industry.

It’s nice to stay friends with people you’ve always known. Dosti ki hai nibhani toh padegi (We are friends, we will have to respect the friendship), she said of Salman, citing a line from her movie, Maine Pyaar Kiya.

Meenakshi (Seshadri) and I have been in contact; we went around the world together and we fell in love with each other. Honestly, I don’t have too much time to reconnect because everyone has gone their own way. From the industry … I don’t know; most of the time I worked with the guys (laughs). Thanks to social media, I have been able to reconnect with so many old friends, some of my lost friends since the days of modeling too. I can’t wait to reconnect with these people because with them you don’t have to pretend, you don’t have to worry about it, you can just be yourself. It’s great to remember the crazy old days and the crazy fun we had, she added.

Sangeeta took a break from Bollywood after getting married. She starred in many blockbuster movies before that, including Tridev, Hathyar, and Jurm. She was recently seen on an episode of the reality show Super Dancer 4. The actor joined Jackie Shroff for a special episode.