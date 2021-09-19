Did Kangana Ranaut dig into Ryan Reynolds’ Hollywood-Bollywood commentary?





Kangana Ranaut is notoriously known for her comments and remarks on social media. And, this time, she decided to dig dead Pool actor Ryan Reynolds. Comment by Kangana Ryan Reynolds recently appeared in a promotional video for his new release free guy where he addressed his Indian fans. While describing various aspects of his film, the actor pointed out the similarity he has with the structure of a Bollywood film. If you are wondering if Hollywood is just imitating Bollywood, the answer is yes. We have no shame, no shame at all, noted Reynolds. This statement was not taken lightly by Indian actress Kangana Ranaut, who picked up her Instagram story by sharing a post featuring Reynolds’ comment and wrote: “And trying to steal our screens” Image Credit: Kangana Ranaut’s Instagram Read also: Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3: The script leaves the moving stars The actress hinted that Hollywood was aiming to steal movie screens in India. However, coming from her, it doesn’t seem new or original. The actress has previously voiced her concerns about Hollywood films eclipsing Indian films. During a press conference, Kangana said: We must discourage American and English films because they are invading our screens. We must behave as one nation. We must stop dividing ourselves like North India or South India. We must first enjoy our films, whether they are Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu or Punjabi. She took the example that Hollywood destroyed the entertainment industry of French, German and Italian origin and did the same with the Indian film industry. Image credit: Still from the film Tanu Weds Manu This is what they are doing here as well. We don’t like each other, and instead see the dubbed versions of ‘Lion King’ or ‘Jungle Book’. But we won’t give a dubbed version of a Malayalam movie a chance. It will not work in our favor. We need to keep our people and our industry our priority. This is the way to do Atmanirbhar Bharat. Kangana’s commentary on Ryan Reynolds essentially feels like a Hollywood dig, in general. Read also: BTS to speak out against racism, UN names BLACKPINK as top SDG advocate

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.leisurebyte.com/kangana-ranaut-takes-a-dig-at-ryan-reynolds/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

