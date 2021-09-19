Alia Bhatt is one of Bollywood’s most talented and popular heroines. Alia makes her Tollywood debut with NTR and RRR, Ram Charan’s highly anticipated multi-star. In the film, Alia will be seen as Sita, the lover of Alluri Sitharamaraju, played by Ram Charan.

Now, the latest buzz in cinematic circles reveals that Alia Bhatt is in talks for the next NTR film which will be helmed by star director Koratala Siva. Apparently, Siva recently met Alia and narrated the script, and Alia was more than impressed with her character in the film. However, she has yet to sign on the dotted line as she is still working on her dates.

An official announcement regarding Alia being a part of the film can be expected if and when the actress signs on the project. This still untitled film will be produced across India. NTR’s brother, Kalyan Ram, and Koratala Siva’s friend, Mikkilineni Sudhakar, are jointly funding the project.

