Varun Sharma to host IPL 2021 live on hotstar





IPL 2021 CSK vs MI LIVE: Bollywood comedian Varun Sharma to host IPL 2021 live on Disney + Hotstar, check the live stream – Bollywood actress Varun Sharma, famous for her comedy roles in numerous films, will host IPL 2021 on Disney + Hotstar. Varun revealed the news from his own Twitter account. Varun shared a photo with the caption, “Dekho VIVO IPL LIVE single saath. Har shaam, 7:20 p.m. Sep. Sirf Disney + Hotstar by@DisneyplusHSVIP @IPL. “ Dekho VIVO IPL LIVE single saath. Har shaam, 7:20 p.m. Sep. Sirf Disney + Hotstar by @DisneyplusHSVIP @IPL pic.twitter.com/gnnRJXXKq0 Varun Sharma (@ varunsharma90) September 19, 2021 IPL 2021 Phase 2 will kick off on Sunday, September 19 with the clash between the Mumbai Indians led by Rohit Sharma and the Chennai Super Kings led by MS Dhoni in Dubai. The team led by Rohit Sharma aim to make them a hat-trick in the IPL and remain one of the favorites to lift the trophy again. Fourth on the points table, the Indians of Mumbai will be looking for a new solid start at the start of their campaign in the United Arab Emirates. READ also: CSK vs MI LIVE IPL 2021: Rohit Sharma in the squad Also read: CSK vs MI IPL 2021: Faf Du Plessis joins the CSK team, Also read: CSK vs MI in IPL 2021: Mumbai Indians Jasprit Bumrah all CSK vs MI LIVE: How To Watch Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians Live In Your Country, India Follow Live Updates How to watch live broadcast of IPL 2021 CSK vs MI match in India? Fans can watch and enjoy IPL 2021 live on Star India network channels in 8 languages. Besides English and Hindi, the league will be broadcast in 6 regional languages. Also read: MI vs CSK in IPL 2021: Mumbai Indians play practice match All the action from IPL 2021 will also be broadcast simultaneously and live on the Disney Stars + Hotstar video-on-demand platform. But for this, either IPL FANS will have to take out an annual or monthly subscription to the platform. Read alsoCSK playing XI against MI: Sam Curran unavailable, Faf du Plessis doubtful, what will the Chennai Super Kings playing XI against Mumbai Indians be? When will phase 2 of IPL 2021 begin? Dated IPL 2021 phase 2 in the United Arab Emirates will start on September 19 When will the CSK vs MI IPL 2021 match be played? Dated The 30th IPL 2021 game between CSK vs MI will be played on September 19 What time will the CSK vs MI match start? Time Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians match kicks off at 7:30 p.m. IST What are the venues for IPL 2021? Place IPL 2021 Phase 2 will take place at three venues, the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai, the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi and the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah.

