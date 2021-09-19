Today in the history of entertainment | national news





On September 19, 1958, Elvis Presley sailed for Germany, where he would complete a tour of service with the United States Army. He arrived in West Germany on October 1. In 1973, singer-songwriter Gram Parsons died under mysterious circumstances in Joshua Tree, California. Parsons performed with the Byrds and the Flying Burrito Brothers. His coffin was then stolen by two of his associates and set on fire. In 1981, singers Paul Simon and Art Garfunkel gathered for a free concert in Central Park in New York City. Over 400,000 people attended the show, which was recorded and released as a double album. In 1985, musician Frank Zappa appeared before a Senate panel to protest a proposal to assess rock music lyrics for sexual and violent content. In 1989, the Library of Congress announced the first 25 of 75 films on the new National Film Registry. The registry was created to obtain high quality copies of films to ensure that they would be preserved. The first group included Gone with the Wind, The Maltese Falcon and Citizen Kane. In 1998, singer Fabian married former Miss Pennsylvania Andrea Patrick in Farmington, Pennsylvania. In 2008, a private plane carrying Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker and DJ AM crashed shortly after take off outside of Columbia, South Carolina. Barker and DJ AM were seriously injured. Four others were killed. In 2016, actress Angelina Jolie filed for divorce from actor Brad Pitt, citing irreconcilable differences. Today’s birthdays: Actress Rosemary Harris is 94 years old. Actor David McCallum (The Man From UNCLE and NCIS) is 88 years old. Righteous Brothers singer Bill Medley is 81 years old. Ian and Sylvia singer Sylvia Tyson is 81 years old. Singer-songwriter Paul Williams is 81 Singer Freda Payne is 79. Singer David Bromberg is 76 years old. Actor Randolph Mantooth (Emergency) is 76 years old. Guitarist Lol (LOWL) Creme 10cc (ten-see-see) is 74 years old. Actor Jeremy Irons is 73 years old. Actor-model Twiggy Lawson is 72 years old. TV personality Joan Lunden is 71 years old. Actor Scott Colomby (Jack Frost, Porkys films) is 69 years old. Guitarist-producer Nile Rodgers of Chic (SHEEK) is 69 years old. Singer-actor Rex Smith is 66 years old. Musician Lita Ford is 63 years old. Director Kevin Hooks is 63 years old. Actress Carolyn McCormick (Law and Order: Special Victims Unit) is 62 years old. Television chief Mario Batali is 61 years old. Comedian Cheri Oteri (Saturday Night Live) is 59. Country singer Jeff Bates is 58 years old. Country singer Trisha Yearwood is 57 years old. News anchor Soledad OBrien is 55 years old. Singer Esperonza Griffin (Society of Soul) is 52 years old. TV chief Michael S ymon is 52 years old. Actor Victor Williams (The Affair, King of Queens) is 51 years old. Actor Sanaa Lathan (suh-NAH LAY-thun) (The Cleveland Show) is 50 years old. Lit singer A. Jay Popoff is 48 years old. Host Jimmy Fallon is 47 years old. Home improvement animator Carter Oosterhouse (Red Hot and Green, Trading Spaces) is 45 years old. TV host Alison Sweeney (Days of Our Lives, The Biggest Loser) is 45. Singers Tegan (TEE-gan) and Sara Quin of Tegan and Sara are 41 years old. Actor Columbus Short (Scandal) is 39 years old. Rapper Eamon (AY-mon) is 38 years old. Actor Kevin Zegers (Transamerica, Air Bud) is 37 years old. Actor Danielle Panabaker (TVs The Flash) is 34 years old. Actress Katrina Bowden (The Bold and the Beautiful, 30 Rock) is 33 years old.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.kulr8.com/news/national/today-in-entertainment-history/article_be9823c2-c87a-5ab1-a312-935deea1bc40.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos