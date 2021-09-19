Arshad Warsi apologizes to the media, refuses to talk about his physical transformation: I’m far from being in good shape | Bollywood





Arshad Warsi apologized to reporters who contacted him to discuss his fitness journey and said he was far from fit. Last week, he shared photos of his physical transformation, leaving everyone in awe. To our press fraternity who wants to tell me about the photo I posted. I’m sorry but I’m far from fit, the day I feel worthy of talking about my fitness I promise I’ll talk. Tab tak ke liye maafi chahata hun (Until then, I apologize), he wrote on Twitter. To our press fraternity who wants to tell me about the photo I posted. I’m sorry but I’m far from fit, the day I feel worthy of talking about my fitness I promise I’ll talk. Tab tak ke liye maafi chahata hun – Arshad Warsi (@ArshadWarsi) September 19, 2021 Previously, Arshad shared a collage of images, showing his transformation, and said he was taking volume for a new assignment. A long way to go, but I’m getting ready for my next project, he wrote. Ranveer Singh, Ashish Chowdhry and others paid compliments to Arshad. John Cena shared the photo on his Instagram page without any captions on Saturday, sending fans into a frenzy. + In a recent interview with Hindustan Times, Arshad spoke about meeting the strangest kind of people in Bollywood. When I first got into this industry everyone was like this guy was so good and this and that. Then my films started not working well, and they said I knew he wasn’t a good actor, that he wasn’t going anywhere. Suddenly, I always knew he was a good actor! Then you have guys who have absolutely no talent, he said. Read also | No matter what I do, it’s not good enough for the box office: Arshad Warsi shares his frustration that movies don’t get their due Arshad made his Bollywood debut with Tere Mere Sapne in 1996 and is best known for his roles in the successful franchises Munna Bhai and Golmaal. Last year, he made his digital debut in the Voot Asur series, in which he played an officer with the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). We will then see him in Bachchan Pandey, alongside Akshay Kumar, Jacqueline Fernandez and Kriti Sanon.

