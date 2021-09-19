Shah Rukh Khan compares DDLJ plot to bourgeois repression of the proletariat ‘





Image source – Instagram Shah Rukh Khan had become a youth icon in the 90s when he starred in the film Dilwale Dulhania The Jayenge which was released in 1994. SRK starred alongside Kajol in the film and the duo Simran-Raj had become immensely famous. Shah Rukh Khan has often left his fans at odds with his witty humor. A video of SRK’s return to DDLJ sets went viral on the Internet where he called the DDLJ plot a bourgeois suppression of the proletariat. In a video, shared by one of SRK’s fan pages, the actor is seen being asked by someone about his role as Raj in the film, SRK replied: “Yes. It is essentially taken from the bourgeois repression of the proletariat. There is already a lot of it in Voltaire’s verses. A few people in the background were seen laughing at the hilarious comparison. Fans were hilariously baffled as they left comments like, “WOOOOOW !! “, “Wait. Not what. What. Whaaatt .. what. »,« What did I just see !!!!!! “,” Just Srk being Srk “,” Later he also says in the same video that he is playing the role of a pimp in the movie. Just Shahrukh being Shahrukh. Watch the video below: Meanwhile, on the job front, SRK will be seen next in Pathan with Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. Apart from this video of King Khan missing from the OTT space, there have also been rumors that he will be making his OTT debut soon. Read also: Shah Rukh Khan faces rejection as his ideas are rejected because of Ajay Devgn, Saif Ali Khan; To concern



