



Bollywood Quiz Night at Old Castello Jumeirah One Dubai's First Bollywood Quiz Night at Old Castello Jumeirah OneWin worth AED 2,000 and up Longtime popular hangout, Old Castello, located in the heart of Jumeirah One, kicked off Dubai's first themed Bollywood Quiz night for all moviegoers. Do you think you are the biggest Bollywood fan? Prove it! Head to Old Castello on Wednesday night to play the fun yet challenging Bollywood quiz divided into three rounds with 25 questions each. The game's host is the one and only Joe Mohan, aka @voiceguyjoy. There is an adjustment! It's not just about how many correct answers you get, but also how quickly you get them correctly! Remember the fastest finger first? Refresh your Bollywood ratings as all winners have a chance to win prizes worth a total of AED 2,000 and up. More! There are no entry fees or minimum expenses! Savor a variety of Indian and Arabic dishes as well as a wide array of shisha flavors at Dubai's oldest dating destination, Old Castello. Some of the highlights of the menu include; Plate of Arabic kebab, Beiruti hummus, lamb chops, Palak Paneer Kofta, Maqboos chicken and Kunafa with ice cream. Spread over 10,000 square feet, Old Castello can easily accommodate 250 people with twelve 55-inch screen TVs and a large projection screen on site. About Old Castello Jumeirah one In this fast-paced world, where we're all in a rush to keep up with the newest and trendiest hot spots, food tech companies have grown stronger by providing customers with the latest and trending new experiences. Rather, we conceptualized Old Castello, where ancient and traditional cultural values ​​are the soul and essence of this place. The menu offers a range of delicious dishes, from charcoal grilled kebabs to moving Biryani, all made with traditional Indo-Arabic spices and served with a modern twist and innovative aromas. We have also organized non-alcoholic cocktails and desserts with original flavors that go well with any occasion and will create unforgettable memories. To top it off, our exquisite selection of royalty-infused shisha pipes are served in a vibrant ambiance with unique indoor and outdoor seating options, suitable for social and family gatherings. It is guaranteed to hold a special place in the hearts of true music lovers as we bring in the best talent from the city that gives a nostalgic vibe, whether through our Indian Sufi music nights or our retro Arab themed ladies' nights. Overall, Old Castello is the perfect place that not only delights your taste buds, but provides a healthy dining experience that rekindles old and nostalgic memories. Bollywood Quiz NightEvery Wednesday, from 9 p.m. Address: Old Castello Restaurant & Cafe, 10C Street, behind Jumeirah Plaza, Jumeirah 1, DubaiContact details: 052 942 2000 (WhatsApp number) / 04 880 0082 (landline)

