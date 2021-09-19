2021 Emmys: time, details & how to watch





Dolly Parton and Daniel Levy will distribute statuettes. Michael K. Williams could win his first Emmy, posthumously, for Lovecraft Country. A streaming service could finally arrive at the top of the final scoreboard. There will certainly be both drama and comedy at the 73rd Annual Primetime Emmy Awards, which will primarily be an in-person edition of the show. Hosted by Cedric the Entertainer, comedian and star of CBSs The Neighborhood, the awards will be presented Sunday night in Los Angeles in front of a limited audience, and will honor the pandemic era TV shows that got us through lockdown. According to the Television Academy, only around 500 guests will be attending this year, compared to the usual several thousand in previous years. Participants will be seated at tables rather than in traditional theater rows, and they should be vaccinated. They will also have to wear masks when they are not in front of the camera.

Most acceptance speeches will be delivered in person; however, a few nominated shows based overseas are hosting their own events and will appear via satellite feeds. Among them is the Netflix drama The Crown, whose cast and producers are hosting a ceremony in London, much like Schitts Creek did in Toronto last year.

Only shows that debuted new episodes between June 1, 2020 and May 31, 2021 are eligible, so fans of shows like Loki will have to wait another year. Here’s all you need to know. At what time do the festivities start? The ceremony begins at 8:00 p.m. Eastern time, 5:00 p.m. Pacific time. On television, CBS is the official broadcaster. If you have a cable connection, you can watch online via cbs.com, or if you subscribe to CBS, through the CBS app. The show will also be broadcast live and on demand on the streaming service. Paramount +, which is one of the cheapest options for streaming the Emmys. Paramount + offers a one-week free trial or is available from $ 5 per month. Other live streaming services that also offer channel access include Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV Where FuboTV. All require subscriptions starting at $ 65 per month, although many offer free trials. Is there a red carpet? This year, attendees will still have the chance to walk a red carpet, albeit limited with only a dozen media. The cable channel E! will have pre-show entertainment and then red carpet coverage starting at 4:30 p.m. EST, 1:30 a.m. Pacific. Live streams of the red carpet will be available on People and Entertainment Weekly websites starting at 7:00 p.m. EST and 4:00 p.m. PT.

Who will present? Some of the 50 or so stars expected to hand out statuettes include Annaleigh Ashford, Annie Murphy, Awkwafina, Ava DuVernay, Catherine OHara, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Daniel Levy, Dolly Parton, Eugene Levy, Gayle King, Jada Pinkett-Smith, LL Cool J , Michael Douglas, Misty Copeland, Patrick Stewart, Stephen Colbert and Taraji P. Henson. Reggie Watts, frontman of The Late Late Show With James Corden, will serve as DJ for the evening, and R&B artist Leon Bridges and Jon Batiste of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert will perform a special song In Memoriam written by Bridges. What to watch out for? The Crown tied with Disney + s The Mandalorian for most nominations, with 24 each, and the Disney + Marvel series WandaVision had 23 nominations. Apple TV + ‘s hit comedy Ted Lasso starring Jason Sudeikis as an incurably optimistic football coach, earned 20 nominations, a record for the first season of a comedy series. While this may not match last year’s Schitts Creeks record, it’s possible that Ted Lasso and in particular Sudeikis, who co-created the series and was nominated for acting and writing , have won several awards. If the Creative Arts Emmy handed out last Sunday is any indication, Netflix could be having a good night’s sleep, thanks to The Crown and The Queens Gambit. The streaming service won 34 technical awards at the Creative Arts Emmys, compared to 13 for Disney + and 10 for the enduring heavyweight of the HBO Emmys and its streaming service, HBO Max. Netflix’s dominance almost guarantees that it will win more Emmys than any other TV network, studio, or streaming platform.

