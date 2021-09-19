Recently Bollywood macho Hrithik Roshan took to Instagram and shared a photo of himself sitting at his house. The photo also showed Pinky Roshan, Hrithik’s mother, standing by the balcony. “On a lazy breakfast with my mom,” Hrithik captioned the photo.

And one of his fans was sharp enough to spot the wet wall in the background. The fan wrote, Gaur se dekhie Hrithik Roshan ke ghar me silan (Observe clearly, there is a damp wall in the house of Hrithik Roshans). And Hrithik was quick to respond in style. He replied, Filhaal ghar bhi rent by hai. Apna ghar le raha hu bahut jald (I currently live in a rented house. I will soon be buying my own house).

Hrithik added: Aur seelan nahi hoga toh seelan ko theek karne ka mazaa kaise aayega bhai? (If there is no moisture, how will we enjoy the mending process, brother?). In October last year, a Mumbai tabloid reported that the Roshans had rented an apartment in Juhu at a monthly rent of Rs 8.25 lakh. The report also revealed that Hrithik bought 2 apartments in an apartment costing him Rs 97.5 crore. The 38,000 square foot apartments have a splendid view of the Arabian Sea.

