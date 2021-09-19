“Blue Bayou” follows Antonio, adopted abroad but not become a US citizenExBulletin

SCOTT SIMON, HOST:

Justin Chon’s film “Blue Bayou” is an implied immigration story, the potential fate of thousands of people who were legally adopted as children abroad before 2001, when they did not automatically become American citizens, like Justin Chon’s character Antonio LeBlanc, who is looking for a second job in his small bayou town.

(EXCERPT FROM THE FILM, “BLUE BAYOU”)

UNIDENTIFIED ACTOR: (As character) Antonio LeBlanc, how do you get a last name like that?

JUSTIN CHON: (as Antonio LeBlanc) I was adopted.

UNIDENTIFIED ACTOR: (As character) Where are you from?

CHON: (like Antonio LeBlanc) I’m just about an hour north of Baton Rouge – you know, a little town called St. Francisville.

UNIDENTIFIED ACTOR: (As character) Where are you from – like, born?

CHON: (like Antonio LeBlanc) I know what you mean. I was born in Korea.

UNIDENTIFIED ACTOR: (As character) Says here that you have two crimes.

CHON: (like Antonio LeBlanc) Yeah, but they were for non-violent crimes. You know, I wouldn’t hurt anyone.

SIMON: Justin Chon also wrote and directed the film, which also stars Alicia Vikander and Linh-Dan Pham. Justin Chon is joining us now. Thank you very much for being with us.

CHON: Thanks.

SIMON: What made you want to tell this story? I understand that you have spoken to a lot of people who have had an experience similar to the one in the film.

CHON: Yeah. You know, I’m friends with quite a few adoptees, and I’ve heard this experience and this problem with, you know, adoptees that were brought into this country as young children by American citizens. The government has recognized the adoptions. And then, becoming adults 20, 30 years later, they discover that they are undocumented and that they are not legal citizens. Some of them therefore risk deportation. And I just found it shocking and, you know, after further research I found out that no one even knew this was happening.

SIMON: Antonio, whom you play, is American. I mean, he speaks English with a pretty thick bayou accent. He was adopted at the age of 3. He has been in this country for 30 years. He loves country music. He loves motorcycles. It never occurred to him that he wasn’t a US citizen, did he?

CHON: No, it’s very similar to what these real cases are because, you know, you were brought in as a child, and as an adult a lot of these people have Social Security cards. Nothing says they’re not citizens until they apply for a government job or commit a crime or, you know, something that requires some sort of background check that puts them on the radar of the day. ‘ICE – Immigration Customs Enforcement -.

SIMON: Your character, Antonio, has a criminal record – for non-violent crime, as he points out – which makes him vulnerable. Then he runs into trouble because of a trumped-up accusation.

CHON: I didn’t want this movie to be like a piece of propaganda, so I didn’t want him to be a saint, you know? He’s had some trouble with the law in the past, but he’s on the road to redemption and really becoming a good father and a good husband and really trying to do well. Corn. You know, this run-in with a stepdaughter’s father, who happens to be a cop, puts him on ICE’s radar.

SIMON: I saw an interview with you at the Cannes Film Festival in which you seemed to make a point of casting actors who were not American in certain roles. I wonder if I can get you to talk about this.

CHON: Yeah. You know, Linh-Dan Pham is French and she is Vietnamese. And there’s a huge – one of the reasons I shot the movie in Louisiana is that New Orleans has a huge enclave of Vietnamese Americans. They were transferred there after the Vietnam War. But also, New Orleans – they’re very French-inspired. So I thought it would be appropriate if I hired Linh-Dan because she has that French vibe.

And also, Alicia Vikander is Swedish. And the reason I thought it was interesting for both of them was that they were both playing against these strong American women. And every choice they would make would be intentional. These would be choices of what they wanted to stand out for their individual characters, and that wouldn’t be taken for granted.

SIMON: Linh-Dan Pham’s character is a woman, a Vietnamese woman, immigrated to the United States. And they end up in the hospital when his wife is there for a test. She is in fragile health. What do you think she helps Antonio see and achieve?

CHON: It’s a mirror. Linh-Dan Pham is going through physical death. She died of cancer. And then Antonio goes through a death as an American. And I felt like there was this poetic nature in their relationship. But I also felt like she was a mirror to him. Because she’s dying, you know, there’s no way she can get over these problems. So when you are dealing with someone like that, you have to become very introspective and honest with yourself about everything you are going through. So he really has to do an introspection on where he comes from, who he is.

And also, she is Asian. He hasn’t been exposed to so many Asians, so she’ll act almost like a mentor figure, a mother figure. And when he goes to their backyard party with this Vietnamese family in the middle of the movie, it’s almost like he gets a glimpse of what it might be like for him if he gets kicked out, but also maybe the family he never had.

SIMON: Yeah. How are you doing? And I have to say your performance is so powerful, you have to have a great director.

(TO LAUGH)

CHON: Oh, man. I never intended to take on this role. I was just going to write and direct. I am a 20 year old actor. And I quickly realized that, you know, this is a problematic movie. You know, I don’t think it’s necessarily a political film. I think it’s a human story. But I know success – and what I hope is that it can create some change. And if this change requires me to talk about the movie or travel somewhere to talk about the movie, it’s very difficult to ask an actor after the movie is released to do so.

But in terms of directing, you know, I just – I do as much preparation as humanly possible. I would try to have as many reps. You know, the accent work that I worked on for months before. But when you work with people like Oscar-winning Alicia Vikander, it’s not very difficult.

SIMON: Yeah.

CHON: You just introduced yourself, been present and, you know, listened and responded.

SIMON: There’s a series of photos at the end of the movie that really – they really point to the story, don’t they?

CHON: Yeah. And the reason I thought it was important was, you know, you see this story, a fictional story, and you can come out of the theater and say to yourself, oh, that was good. But when you see real people it is very hard to forget and also to turn away when you know this is happening to real people in this country.

SIMON: Justin Chon – his new movie, “Blue Bayou” – thank you very much for being with us.

CHON: Thank you very much.

(MUSIC EXTRACT)

Copyright © 2021 NPR. All rights reserved. See the terms of use and permissions pages on our website at www.npr.org for more information.

NPR transcripts are created within an emergency time frame by Verb8tm, Inc., an NPR entrepreneur, and produced using a proprietary transcription process developed with NPR. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative recording of NPR’s programming is the audio recording.