‘I never dreamed of having kids’: EastEnders actor Sid Owen set to become a dad at 49

Actor Sid Owen has revealed his fiancee Victoria Shores is pregnant with the couple’s first child.

The 49-year-old is said to be “on the moon” to be a future father.

Best known for his role as Ricky Butcher on EastEnders, Sid said he didn’t think he would have the opportunity to be a father as he nears his 50th birthday, but he’s thrilled with the news.

The couple are also planning to tie the knot after the baby is born.

Sid asked former flame Victoria, 42, the question last month after the couple reconnected via Facebook.

He told the Sunday Mirror: “I never dreamed of having children.

“The older you get, the more distant this idea seems, you lose hope sometimes, so it’s a miracle that this has happened.

We talked about it when we talked about marriage, but I didn’t think it would happen.

“I was completely shocked and over the moon,” he added.

Sid went on to say that he was happy to be an older dad because he didn’t think he would have been a good dad at 20.

He also praised Victoria for pulling him out of a slack period in his life when they rekindled their relationship last year.

The couple first met in 1998 at a rock and roll party hosted by Rolling Stones star Ronnie Wood.





Sid became a household name after landing the role of Ricky in EastEnders in 1988, the son of Frank Butcher played by Mike Reid.

He was a regular on the show until 2000 and was best known for his relationship with Bianca Jackson (Patsy Palmer).

Over the years, he has returned to Albert Square to reprise his beloved character on several occasions.

He was last on screen in 2012.

Sid’s on-screen sister Janine Butcher, played by Charlie Brooks, is currently starring in the long-running soap, having made a big comeback this month.

Could this open the doors for a visit from his brother?

Last month, the actor said he would never close the doors on another comeback.

“It’s my life, it’s a big part of my life, and thanks to EastEnders I can do things like MasterChef and have a great life,” he said during an appearance on BBC Breakfast .

Speaking of a comeback, he added, “I would love to go back. I mean, I would never say never.”