Entertainment
‘I never dreamed of having kids’: EastEnders actor Sid Owen set to become a dad at 49
Actor Sid Owen has revealed his fiancee Victoria Shores is pregnant with the couple’s first child.
The 49-year-old is said to be “on the moon” to be a future father.
Best known for his role as Ricky Butcher on EastEnders, Sid said he didn’t think he would have the opportunity to be a father as he nears his 50th birthday, but he’s thrilled with the news.
The couple are also planning to tie the knot after the baby is born.
READ MORE: EastEnders actor Sid Owen says Al Pacino considered adopting him and fans can’t believe it
Sid asked former flame Victoria, 42, the question last month after the couple reconnected via Facebook.
He told the Sunday Mirror: “I never dreamed of having children.
“The older you get, the more distant this idea seems, you lose hope sometimes, so it’s a miracle that this has happened.
We talked about it when we talked about marriage, but I didn’t think it would happen.
“I was completely shocked and over the moon,” he added.
Sid went on to say that he was happy to be an older dad because he didn’t think he would have been a good dad at 20.
He also praised Victoria for pulling him out of a slack period in his life when they rekindled their relationship last year.
The couple first met in 1998 at a rock and roll party hosted by Rolling Stones star Ronnie Wood.
MyLondons brilliant new newsletter The 12 is packed with news, views, features and opinions from all over the city.
Every day send yourself a free email around noon with 12 stories to keep you entertained, informed and uplifted. It’s the perfect read for lunch.
The MyLondon team tells London stories to Londoners. Our 45 journalists cover all the news you need – from town hall to your local streets.
Never miss a moment by signing up for The 12 newsletter here.
Sid became a household name after landing the role of Ricky in EastEnders in 1988, the son of Frank Butcher played by Mike Reid.
He was a regular on the show until 2000 and was best known for his relationship with Bianca Jackson (Patsy Palmer).
Over the years, he has returned to Albert Square to reprise his beloved character on several occasions.
He was last on screen in 2012.
Sid’s on-screen sister Janine Butcher, played by Charlie Brooks, is currently starring in the long-running soap, having made a big comeback this month.
Could this open the doors for a visit from his brother?
Last month, the actor said he would never close the doors on another comeback.
“It’s my life, it’s a big part of my life, and thanks to EastEnders I can do things like MasterChef and have a great life,” he said during an appearance on BBC Breakfast .
Speaking of a comeback, he added, “I would love to go back. I mean, I would never say never.”
|
Sources
2/ https://www.mylondon.news/news/celebs/i-never-ever-dreamt-would-21611937
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]